Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $2,400,000

Kalispell

Where: 100 Sunrise Ct.

Price: $2,487,000

What: Three-bedroom, four-bath home

Square Feet: 6,864

This expansive estate is nestled on 4.7 acres of land and features an open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, and two fireplaces. The home includes a private gym, spacious game room, motion pool, theater room, and separate two-bedroom, one-bath guest house. Enjoy equestrian pursuits right outside your door. Keller Williams Realty Northwest Montana

MLS Number: 30030758

Kalispell

Where: 680 S. Foys Lake Dr.

Price: $2,400,000

What: Four-bedroom, four-bath home

Square Feet: 4,211

Enjoy lakeside living in this Montana retreat that seamlessly blends timeless design and the splendor of nature. This warm and inviting home features exposed beams and large floor-to-ceiling windows to take in the amazing views. The property includes 70 feet of frontage on Foys Lake. PureWest Real Estate

MLS Number: 30037994

Whitefish

Where: 2690 Rest Haven Dr.

Price: $2,400,000

What: Four-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 2,977

Experience Whitefish Lake living at this property nestled among the trees with breathtaking views. It features a beautifully remodeled kitchen with top-of-the-line appliances and a spacious deck that’s great for entertaining. Located just a short stroll to a private homeowners’ beach and community dock. Keller Williams Realty Northwest Montana

MLS Number: 30036064

Lakeside

Where: 381 Lakeside Blvd.

Price: $2,350,000

What: Four-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 2,547

A historic icon of the valley, the original Lakeside Red Schoolhouse sits on 108 feet of Flathead Lake shoreline. The beautifully restored lakefront home features maple flooring, vaulted ceilings, and a large enclosed porch. This is a rare opportunity to own piece of the past. PureWest Real Estate

MLS Number: 30035385

