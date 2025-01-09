fbpx
Be a Courteous Driver

Please practice all aspects of safe driving in Montana, especially with winter driving conditions

By Skeeter Johnston

I say this every year, ” Please remove the snow load from your vehicles before hitting the road”.

Seriously folks, brooming the inches of snow off the top your cars and trucks is not only a safety issue, it is also a courteous driver (what on earth is that these days?) action. I’m sure you’ve all experienced a vehicle ahead of you or passing you on the road, that dumps a few inches of snow into your direction. It can be scary and dangerous especially if your vision is obscured.

Safe driving, being aware of speed and road conditions is paramount. Please practice all aspects of safe driving in Montana, especially with winter driving conditions.

Skeeter Johnston
Whitefish

