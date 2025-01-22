Unofficial Tally Shows Big Mountain Resort Area District Voters Favor Implementing Resort Tax

Unofficial results show that voters in the Big Mountain Resort Area District overwhelmingly favor instituting a 3-percent resort tax for the area, including at Whitefish Mountain Resort.

Ballots were due on Tuesday, and by Wednesday afternoon the Flathead County Elections Office had determined that 90 ballots were returned, with 80 in favor of the resort tax and 10 in opposition. Ballots for the mail election were sent out to 147 electors. According to the elections office, the area includes 152 total qualified active electors

The resort tax was proposed by property owners and stakeholders primarily as a means of helping to better fund the fire district that serves the Big Mountain community, but there are still additional decisions to be made about how to allocate the tax revenue. The resort tax passed by voters will go into effect in June.

In 2022, discussions began around how to address the risk the fire district faced of being downgraded by the Insurance Services Organization due to a lack of staffing. Were the fire district to be downgraded, the fear was that it might lead to higher insurance rates or denial of insurance for area residents. Public meetings have indicated support for some of the resort tax revenue also going towards transportation, workforce housing and property tax relief. The resort tax will be in effect for the next 20 years, with a sunset date in 2045.

The area in question starts around the Big Mountain Nordic Trails trailhead on the east side of Big Mountain Road, and on the west side of the road it starts with the Elk Highlands neighborhood, and includes some properties below that.

