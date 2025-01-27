Week of Jan. 19: “Deep State”

Sunday, Jan. 19

3:42 p.m. Someone wanted information about their fugitive roommate.

7:19 p.m. Some juvies “ran off into the night” after throwing snowballs at passing cars near Dry Bridge Park.

8:23 p.m. Kids were still throwing snowballs.

Monday, Jan. 20

3:21 p.m. Some Flathead High kids were “terrorizing” a store.

Tuesday, Jan. 21

9:48 a.m. Some “very young” construction workers were inspecting the underside of a bridge.

Wednesday, Jan. 22

12:13 p.m. A man was convinced that “agents of the deep state” are entering his apartment through a hidden closet entrance and have re-arranged his shirts and broken his air rifle. He then threatened utilizing the “Castle Doctrine” and accused the police officer of being a “deep state prick” before hanging up.

2:34 p.m. A missing 3-year-old was found underneath a blanket.

Thursday, Jan. 23

8:48 a.m. A driver wanted police officers to “put the fear of God into the driver” who had just cut her off and flipped her the bird.

3:21 p.m. A dog with long black fur was guarding his property.

9:29 p.m. A red truck was blasting music behind the dumpster.

Friday, Jan. 24

12:19 p.m. A man stole a bathtub.

8:44 p.m. An ex-girlfriend wouldn’t leave.

9:09 p.m. Some drunk people were fighting in the street.

8:03 p.m. Teenagers keep getting their four-wheelers stuck in the ditch.

8:40 p.m. A teenager snitched on her ex-boyfriend and told cops he was drinking underage. Authorities shut the party down.

Saturday, Jan. 25

11:01 a.m. A police officer put an injured deer out of his misery in the lilac bushes.

1:09 a.m. A woman was concerned that she couldn’t let her dogs in the backyard because there was in injured deer. The deer got up and ran away.

5:57 p.m. A bike was abandoned in a ditch.