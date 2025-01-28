The Session

Between the Capitol’s handsome granite and sandstone walls atop its frosty hill in Helena, the 69th session of the Montana Legislature is well underway. One-hundred fifty elected representatives, 15 of whom serve districts in Flathead County, once again shuffle through beams of stained glass window light, huddle within hearing rooms, and congregate beneath narrative frescoes and bronzen gazes of politicians past, to sculpt the law of the land.

The rotunda ceiling of the Capitol in Helena on Jan. 16, 2025. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

A Sergeant at Arms deputy silhouetted in the doorway of a hearing room in the Capitol in Helena on Jan. 16, 2025. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Rep. Braxton Mitchell attends a House Judiciary Committee hearing in the Capitol in Helena on Jan. 16, 2025. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Rep. Tom Millett speaks to the House Judiciary Committee with his copy of the Montana and U.S. Constitutions on the podium at the Capitol in Helena on Jan. 16, 2025. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Motes of dust swirl through a sunbeam around a statue of Montana politician Jeannette Rankin, the first woman elected to the U.S. Congress, in The Capitol in Helena on Jan. 16, 2025. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

