RFK Jr. is Dangerous for America

Robert F Kennedy Jr. is unfit for any government office. He has no experience or knowledge base to lead the massive Department of Health and Human Services whose mission is to enhance the health and well-being of all Americans.

Instead of supporting science in medicine, he has spent decades undermining public health and spewing harmful conspiracies. He is an anti-vaxxer and is responsible for the deaths of many children. COVID-19 vaccines saved millions of lives around the world, and he recently said in an interview that it is “the deadliest vaccine ever made.”

The United States is not ready for the next pandemic, and the H5N1 bird flu is looming. Last week he failed to attend a required presidential transition preparation meeting with other officials to plan actions if an emergency strikes. This behavior does not bode well as a leader in charge of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Food and Drug Administration, and the National Institutes of Health.

As HHS Secretary he would also direct the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid services, overseeing thousands of scientists and medical practitioners.

Do you want him in control of your healthcare? Write or call Senators Steve Daines and Tim Sheehy to vote NO on his confirmation.



Betty Kuffel, MD

Whitefish