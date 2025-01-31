Three Rivers Bank of Montana Announces Strategic Alliance with Merit Financial Advisors to Launch Wealth Management Division

Three Rivers Bank of Montana is pleased to announce a strategic alliance with Merit Financial Advisors, a nationally recognized wealth management firm, to expand its financial service offerings. This partnership will enable the bank to provide comprehensive wealth management services to clients in the Flathead Valley, helping individuals, families, and businesses strategize their growth, and preserving their financial assets.

Through this collaboration, Three Rivers Bank will offer a full suite of financial planning and investment management services tailored to meet the unique needs of the local community. By partnering with Merit Financial Advisors, the bank will leverage the expertise of a firm known for its personalized, client-centric approach to wealth management.

“Our mission has always been to provide exceptional solutions that meet the needs of our clients. Partnering with Merit Financial Advisors allows us to elevate our services by offering a holistic approach to wealth management,” said A.J. King, CEO of Three Rivers Bank of Montana. “This collaboration brings an added level of expertise and resources, ensuring our clients have access to the best possible guidance for their financial future.”

Merit Financial Advisors has built a reputation for its commitment to fiduciary responsibility, innovative financial strategies, and personalized service. With their team of experienced advisors, they will work closely with Three Rivers Bank to ensure clients receive tailored solutions that align with their financial goals and values.

“We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Three Rivers Bank of Montana, a cornerstone of the Flathead Valley’s community. For us, it was a no-brainer when seeking a partner with a legacy of trust, commitment, and community presence. Three Rivers Bank embodies the values we hold dear at Merit Financial Advisors, and this partnership is a natural extension of our shared mission,” said Bryce Stacy, Service Advisor of Merit Financial Advisors. “Our goal is to revolutionize the client experience by building the RIA of the future, and this collaboration with Three Rivers Bank ensures that we remain deeply invested in the people, businesses, and future of the Flathead Valley. Together, we’re committed to providing comprehensive financial services that strengthen and grow this incredible community for generations to come.”

The partnership between Three Rivers Bank and Merit Financial Advisors underscores a shared commitment to providing high-quality financial solutions, strengthening the ability to support clients in every aspect of their financial journey. Whether clients are planning for retirement, managing investments, seeking personalized financial advice, or looking for business planning strategies, this new wealth management division is designed to meet their needs.

About Three Rivers Bank of Montana

Founded in 1974, Three Rivers Bank of Montana is a community bank dedicated to providing personalized banking services to individuals and businesses in the Flathead Valley. With a strong commitment to community values and customer service, the bank offers a full range of financial solutions, including checking, savings, loans, and now, wealth management services through its strategic partnership with Merit Financial Advisors.

About Merit Financial Advisors

Merit Financial Advisors is a wealth management firm that partners with financial institutions, advisors, businesses, and families to provide customized financial planning, investment management, and advisory services. With a focus on helping clients build and preserve wealth, Merit Financial Advisors delivers personalized strategies that align with the unique goals and circumstances of each client.

For more information on the new wealth management services or to schedule a consultation, please contact Three Rivers Bank of Montana at www.threeriversbankmontana.com.

Media Contact:

Ashley King-Jones

SVP of Operations

Three Rivers Bank of Montana

(406) 751-4381

[email protected]

For Merit Financial Advisors Inquiries:

Jonathan Pitzen

Regional Vice President

Merit Financial Advisors

(406) 890-6344

[email protected]

Investment advice offered through Merit Financial Group, LLC, an SEC registered investment adviser. Not FDIC insured. No bank guarantee. May lose value.