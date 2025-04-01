Evidence in Bigfork Double Homicide Trial Shows Defendant Claiming Self-Defense

A Flathead County jury on April 1 heard more witness testimony in the case against 39-year-old Derrick James Jackson, who is standing trial for killing his mother along with her partner at their Bigfork residence in 2022.

Jackson has pleaded not guilty to two felony charges of deliberate homicide in the deaths of 65-year-old Stanley Grotberg and 62-year-old Tricia DeMotts. He has also been charged with a third felony charge of tampering with or fabricating evidence and a fourth felony charge of criminal possession of dangerous drugs. Flathead County District Court Judge Amy Eddy is presiding over the trial, which began March 31 with jury selection, opening statements and initial witness testimony.

On the second day of trial, the jury heard from Aaron Westphal, who was working as a corporal for the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office at the time of the murders. Westphal testified about the events leading up to the defendant’s arrest, as well as the circumstances surrounding the discovery of the homicide victims.

According to Westphal, on Oct. 28, 2022 he responded to a report of a suspect, later identified as Jackson, trespassing on multiple neighbors’ properties on Esteban Lane while carrying a gun and a power tool.

Westphal told the court that Jackson was uncooperative at the start of their interaction and appeared to be touching his waistband, which Westphal said made him concerned that the suspect might be reaching for a gun.

“I’m worried that he’s reaching for a weapon and my life could be in jeopardy,” Westphal said.

Flathead County Sheriff’s Deputy Aaron Westphal holds up a firearm he found when detaining Derrick James Jackson. Westphal testified at Jackson’s trial in Flathead County District Court on April 1, 2025. Jackson faces two charges of deliberate homicide, a third felony charge of tampering with or fabricating evidence and a fourth felony charge of criminal possession of dangerous drugs. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Eventually, the defendant followed Westphal’s commands, but Westphal said Jackson’s speech was difficult to understand and he suspected he was under the influence of drugs.

During a pat-down search, Westphal found a prescription bottle belonging to Grotberg and a firearm magazine, and noticed blood on the defendant’s hands, which Jackson said was a result of punching trees. Jackson also mentioned something about a car wreck and that he was looking for family members, Westphal said, but the suspect failed to give a clear explanation about what he was doing.

Westphal arrested Jackson and took him to the Flathead County Detention Center before returning to Esteban Lane to perform a welfare check. Arriving at Jackson’s residence, which the defendant shared with Grotberg and DeMotts, Westphal discovered blood in the kitchen of the home as he peered through the window.

“Now I’m seeing this possibly bigger picture in my head,” Westphal said. “Finding Mr. Jackson — finding blood on him. Not being able to make contact with the owners. At this point, I’m very concerned about their welfare.”

Deputy John Van Gundy then arrived on the scene before the two law enforcement officers entered the home where they found Grotberg and DeMotts dead.

Meanwhile at the jail, Detention Officer Roman Hipolito conducted Jackson’s intake and noticed dried blood on his hands, which the defendant again attributed to punching trees.

“He seemed unusually nervous,” Hipolito said. “He had some fidgeting he was doing — clenching his jaw and his hands. He was grasping onto them.”

Following the intake, Hipolito and Detention Officer Bryan Gerdes told defense attorney Thomas Schoenleben during cross examination that Jackson was then allowed to shower, which washed away the blood before detectives could process it as evidence.

On the day after the alleged murder, the defendant’s father, John Jackson, told the court that he received a call from his son’s half-brother who told him that Grotberg and DeMotts had been murdered, and that Jackson was the suspect.

John then visited Jackson in jail where the defendant told him he was defending himself and was “trying not to be killed.”

