Flathead Rivers Alliance Seeks Volunteers for River Ambassador Program

The Flathead Rivers Alliance (FRA) this year is expanding its River Ambassador program on the three forks of the Flathead River and the organization is seeking volunteers to fill shift gaps for the season.

River ambassadors are needed for two-hour shifts this summer, which runs from Memorial Day through Labor Day with responsibilities that include providing safety, ethics and etiquette tips to floaters ad offering loaner life jackets at river access sites.

FRA Executive Director Sheena Pate launched the River Ambassador Program in 2021 to educate recreationists about safety at popular river access sites on the three forks with maps and information about rules, ethics and etiquette. Loaner life jackets are available at the stations and there are permanent stations at Glacier Rim River Access Site on the North Fork and West Glacier River Access Site on the Middle Fork from Memorial Day through Labor Day.

In a partnership with Glacier National Park, Flathead National Forest, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, and other agencies, the river ambassador training will be held on April 15 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Glacier Raft Company’s Glacier Outdoor Center in West Glacier with dinner provided.

FRA was formed in 2019 in response to a spike in river recreation and the anticipated release of the multi-agency Comprehensive River Management Plan to protect the three forks of the Flathead River.

Stakeholders, including river outfitters, nonprofit leaders, river users and officials with Flathead National Forest and Glacier National Park, work with FRA to provide education and outreach to the public. The partnership is designed to improve management and protect the 219 miles of the Wild and Scenic Rivers Act-designated system, which includes the North, Middle, and South forks of the Flathead River.

To volunteer, contact FRA at [email protected] or visit www.flatheadrivers.org to register.

A raft floats near Belton Bridge on the Middle Fork in West Glacier on May 22, 2022. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Flathead Rivers Alliance Trainings and Events Schedule

What: River Ambassador Training

Where: Glacier Raft Company’s Glacier Outdoor Center, West Glacier

When: Tuesday, April 15 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

What: Earth Day Flathead River Cleanup

Where: River access sites – meet at Marantette Park in Columbia Falls

When: Saturday, April 26 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

What: Citizen Science Training

Where: Glacier Raft Company’s Glacier Outdoor Center, West Glacier

When: Tuesday, April 29 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

What: Paddling Film Festival

Where: O’Shaugnessy Center, Whitefish

When: Friday, May 2 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

What: Citizen Science Quality Monitoring Training

Where: Middle Fork of the Flathead River

When: Wednesday, May 7 from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

What: Spring River Safety Workshop

Where: Sacred Waters Brewing Company

When: Wednesday, May 14 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

What: Rafting for Refuse

Where: Middle Fork of the Flathead River

When: Saturday, June 21 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

What: River Weed Rodeo

Where: Middle Fork of the Flathead River

When: Friday, June 27 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

What: Columbia Falls Community Market Featured Nonprofit

Where: 165 Veteran Drive, Columbia Falls

When: Thursday, July 10 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

What: Flathead Waters Cleanup

Where: Three Forks of the Flathead River

When: Saturday, August 9 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

An island in the Middle Fork near the confluence with the South Fork just west of Hungry Horse. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

