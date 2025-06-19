Forecast Calls for Heavy Rain, High-elevation Snow in Northwest Montana

With predictions of heavy rainfall, plummeting temperatures and high-elevation snow in northwest Montana this weekend, Glacier National Park officials warned of the potential for mud slides and rockfall that could trigger a temporary closure of the Going-to-the-Sun Road.

The National Weather Service said a winter storm watch would go into effect Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning, delivering up to a foot of snow in the high country of Glacier Park above 6,000 feet, which includes Logan Pass. A popular destination for park visitors, Logan Pass sits atop the Continental Divide at 6,647 feet and can only be accessed by the alpine highway. This is the first weekend the pass is accessible to motorized traffic since officials opened the full length of the Going-to-the-Sun Road on Monday.

But with meteorologists predicting 2-4 inches of rainfall in a 48-hour period starting Friday evening and lasting into Sunday, the potential for rock and debris slides along steep terrain in the park ,as well as along Forest Service roads in the Flathead and Kootenai National Forests. Temperatures, meanwhile, will drop into the low 30s at upper elevations, with highs in the low 50s predicted along the valley floor.

“Consider delaying backcountry travel this weekend, or plan accordingly as conditions will be cold and wet,” according to the winter storm watch, which cautions travelers to be wary of hazardous conditions, low-land ponding, and closures or disruptions to infrastructure.

In response to the weather outlook, park officials issued a release explaining that “should the forecasted weather system result in hazardous road conditions, Going-to-the-Sun Road will be closed between Avalanche Creek on the park’s west side and Rising Sun to the east.

“Visitors are encouraged to prepare for inclement weather if they plan to travel to the park this week,” according to the park’s press release. “Check the weather forecast and the park website before your visit, dress for varying degrees of weather, and be on alert for potential hazards on roadways and trails.”

Timed entry vehicle reservations are now required to enter Going-to-the-Sun Road from the west side of the park past Apgar Campground, as well as for entrance to the North Fork area of the park. Reservations will be required for those traveling by vehicle or motorcycle from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Sept. 28. Visitors who miss their time block or visitors without a timed entry vehicle reservation can enter after 3 p.m.

Check weather.gov/Missoula for further updates and details in the coming days. Visitors can also sign up for GNP notifications to receive road status updates by texting GNPROADS to 333111.

