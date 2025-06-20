Winter Weather Shuts Down Alpine Sections of Going-to-the-Sun Road

Due to heavy rain and predicted snowfall, Glacier National Park officials announced late Friday afternoon that they are temporarily closing the alpine sections of Going-to-the-Sun Road. The closure is in effect beginning 8 p.m. on June 20 and will extend from Avalanche to Jackson Glacier Overlook.

Glacier National Park will evaluate and re-open the alpine sections of Going-to-the-Sun Road when conditions improve, according to a press release issued late Friday afternoon. The full length of the Sun Road opened to motorized traffic on June 16, with visitors flocking to Logan Pass during a week that delivered sunshine and warm temperatures.

The 2025 debut of Glacier’s summer season in the high country was short-lived, however. The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning from 2 a.m. Saturday to noon on Sunday. Heavy, wet snow is expected at elevations above 5,000 feet. There is a high chance of 5-12 inches of snow above 6,000 feet, according to a Glacier Park news release, with a possibility of 2 feet of snow and wind gusts up to 40 mph in the highest terrain.

Park officials advised visitors to expect disruptions from snow, including dangerous or impossible travel conditions. Backcountry hikers may have difficulty navigating high elevation trails and should plan accordingly.

The closure area of Going-to-the-Sun Road may change as needed for visitor and staff safety. Officials also reminded visitors that weather conditions can change quickly, and park travelers should always be prepared for inclement weather. Check the park website for the most up to date information. Visitors can sign up for GNP notifications to receive road status updates by texting GNPROADS to 333111.

