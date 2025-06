Glacier National Park’s Going-to-the-Sun Road opened fully to vehicle traffic on June 16, 2025, followed by a few days of fair weather. Forecasters predict up to a foot of snow in the higher reaches of the park over the summer solstice weekend, leading to a temporary closure of the road’s alpine stretch.

Visitors traverse a snowy Hidden Lake Trail on Logan Pass in Glacier National Park on June 19, 2025. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

A floral-filled patch of alpine tundra in Glacier National Park on June 19, 2025. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Snow fields, peaks and scree in Glacier National Park on June 19, 2025. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

View of Heavy Runner Mountain and St. Mary Lake in Glacier National Park on June 19, 2025. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

