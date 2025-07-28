The 2025 Tourism Issue

Canadian Travel Drops as Domestic Tourism Remains Flat in Northwest Montana

U.S.-Canada border crossings at Roosville were down 25% this spring while businesses are reporting a spike in last-minute, short-term trips as tourists navigate the unknown

By Maggie Dresser

As summer travel peaks in the Flathead Valley, businesses are reporting flat domestic tourism compared to 2024 with an uptick in last-minute trips and a 25% decline in Canadian travel amid a weak currency, economic uncertainty and tense border relations.

Northwest Montana is following nationwide trends of strong domestic travel and a drop in international travel, which tourism bureau experts say is directly correlated to the unpredictability surrounding tariffs and fear of inflation.

Read the rest of the story here.

Mike Sullivan of Longview Lavender Farm in Somers on July 21, 2025. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Local Landowners Capitalize on Growing Agritourism Market

Flathead Valley property owners are adding tourism to their crop rotation as they seek to sustain their agricultural land and diversify revenue streams

By Maggie Dresser

After years in the cultivating business, growing cherries on the east side of Flathead Lake and flowers in central California, Mike Sullivan returned to Montana about two decades ago and purchased 5 acres in Somers off MT Highway 82.

The plot had most recently been used to grow alfalfa and when Sullivan bought the property, he grew pumpkins, winter squash and vegetables. But as visitation to Glacier National Park continued to bring more people to the Flathead Valley every year, he started looking into crops that could attract tourists to the farm and landed on lavender.

Read the rest of the story here.

This Month’s Market Metrics

Gas Prices (July 24)

California (highest) – $4.45/gal | Mississippi (lowest) – $2.69/gal | Montana – $3.23/gal

Glacier Park International Airport Passenger Stats (June)

Departures 2025 61,377 | 2024 54,879 Arrivals 2025 67,593 | 2024 62,161

Unemployment Rates (June)

U.S. 4.1% | Montana 2.8% | Flathead County 2.8%

Flathead County Residential Sales (June)

2025 175 | 2024 125 | 2023 158 | 2022 161

Financial Corner: Why Rebalancing Your Portfolio Matters

If you don’t rebalance regularly, you might be taking on too much (or too little) risk

By Jesse Rigler

In life, balance is everything — whether it’s finding time between work and family or maintaining a healthy diet. The same goes for your investments. Keeping your financial portfolio balanced is a smart way to stay on track toward your long-term goals, even as the markets shift.

Read the rest of the column here.