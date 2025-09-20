Advocacy Groups Endorse Ryan Hunter for Mayor

A pair of advocacy groups have endorsed Kalispell City Councilor Ryan Hunter in his bid for the city’s three-way mayoral race.

One of the groups, Big Sky 55+, manages the Montana Senior Vote Action Fund and advocates for policy reform while focusing on a suite of issues that affect senior Montanans, ranging from affordable housing and property taxes to Medicaid and long-term care. The group announced its support for Hunter as Kalispell’s next mayor and Kyle Waterman as a councilor for Ward 3 on Sept. 12 via Facebook. Waterman has also been endorsed by the Chamber of Commerce as a “pro-business candidate.”

“I’m proud to have earned their endorsement,” according to Hunter. “As an aging community, it is important that we pursue policies at the city that make it easier for seniors to age in place if they choose and that are sensitive to seniors’ health and financial needs.”

Hunter also nabbed an endorsement from the Montana Conservation Voters’ affiliated political action committee, the MCV Action Fund, which stated that it supports candidates who “prioritize Montana’s Constitution and pro-conservation policies.” The organization announced its endorsement supporting Hunter on Sept. 19.

“Local elections matter,” MCV Action Fund Chair Jill Lombardi stated. “In 2025, Montanans have the chance to choose leaders who will stand up for our communities and values. We’re proud to support candidates who will safeguard Montana’s public lands, clean air, clean water, and uphold the Constitution for the generations to come.”

The conservation group also endorsed Waterman for Ward 3 and candidate Bruce Guthrie for Ward 4.

There are four open positions for city council including positions across all four wards. In Ward 1, incumbent Councilor Sandy Carlson is facing a challenge from candidate Wes Walker. Lisa Blank is running unopposed in Ward 2. In Ward 3, Waterman, Wes Gardner and Kyle Voigtlander are running to replace Jessica Dahlman, who is not seeking reelection. The Ward 4 race is between Guthrie and incumbent Jed Fisher.

In the contest for mayor, Ward 3’s Hunter, whose term expires at the end of 2027, faces Sid Daoud, the current Ward 4 councilor, and local businesswoman Kisa Davison.

The mail-in municipal election will take place on Nov. 4. Kalispell residents will be mailed their ballots on Oct. 17.

