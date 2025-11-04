Skip to content
Elections

2025 Flathead County Municipal Election Results

Here are the unofficial preliminary results for municipal election races in Kalispell, Whitefish and Columbia Falls, as well as proposed bonds for a new Flathead County jail and an expansion at Columbia Falls High School

By Beacon Staff
Poll workers Jim Moody and Clarice Tuttle collect ballots at a dropbox outside the Flathead County Election Department on Nov. 4, 2025. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Polls closed at 8 p.m. on Nov. 4. These are the unofficial preliminary results as of 8:15 p.m., with 28,004 ballots cast and processed.

*incumbent

Kalispell

Mayor

Kisa Davison: 1,614

Ryan Hunter: 1,910

Sid Daoud: 1,105

City Council Ward 1

Top candidate elected to four-year term

Sandy Carlson*: 445

Wes Walker: 705

City Council Ward 2

Top candidate elected to four-year term

Lisa Blank* (unopposed): 1,202

City Council Ward 3

Top candidate elected to four-year term

Kyle Waterman: 515

Kyle Voigtlander: 228

Brenton (Wes) Gardner: 88

City Council Ward 4

Top candidate elected to four-year term

Jed Fisher*: 473

Bruce Guthrie: 343

Election Day at Flathead County Election Department on Nov. 4, 2025. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Whitefish

Top three candidates elected to four-year terms

*Ben Davis: 1,472

*Andy Feury: 1,260

*Giuseppe (GMan) Caltabiano: 1,189

Nathan Dugan: 1,104

Columbia Falls

Top three city council candidates elected to four-year terms. (Mayor Donald W. Barnhart is running for re-election in an uncontested race.)

Paula Robinson*: 655

Marijke Stob: 595

Christopher Semok: 453

Hannah Pennington: 408

Voters shuffle in out and of the Flathead County Election Department on Nov. 4, 2025. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Flathead County Public Safety Facility Bond

Flathead County officials say the $105 million public safety bond would double capacity and enhance safety at a new location in south Kalispell

Yes: 15,996

No: 11,869

Columbia Falls High School Bond

The $84.8 million bond would pay for an expansion and additions to the high school, which would mark the school’s first major renovation in 30 years

Yes: 1,334

No: 2,913

[email protected]

Keeping you connected to Northwest Montana.

Whether you’ve been here for decades, or you’re new to the Flathead Valley, our reporting is here to help you feel smarter and in the loop about the issues most important to Northwest Montana. With your support, we can build a more engaged, informed community.

