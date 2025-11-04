2025 Flathead County Municipal Election Results

Polls closed at 8 p.m. on Nov. 4. These are the unofficial preliminary results as of 8:15 p.m., with 28,004 ballots cast and processed.

*incumbent

Kalispell

Mayor

Kisa Davison: 1,614

Ryan Hunter: 1,910

Sid Daoud: 1,105

City Council Ward 1

Top candidate elected to four-year term

Sandy Carlson*: 445

Wes Walker: 705

City Council Ward 2

Top candidate elected to four-year term

Lisa Blank* (unopposed): 1,202

City Council Ward 3

Top candidate elected to four-year term

Kyle Waterman: 515

Kyle Voigtlander: 228

Brenton (Wes) Gardner: 88

City Council Ward 4

Top candidate elected to four-year term

Jed Fisher*: 473

Bruce Guthrie: 343

Election Day at Flathead County Election Department on Nov. 4, 2025. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Whitefish

Top three candidates elected to four-year terms

*Ben Davis: 1,472

*Andy Feury: 1,260

*Giuseppe (GMan) Caltabiano: 1,189

Nathan Dugan: 1,104

Columbia Falls

Top three city council candidates elected to four-year terms. (Mayor Donald W. Barnhart is running for re-election in an uncontested race.)

Paula Robinson*: 655

Marijke Stob: 595

Christopher Semok: 453

Hannah Pennington: 408

Voters shuffle in out and of the Flathead County Election Department on Nov. 4, 2025. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Flathead County Public Safety Facility Bond

Flathead County officials say the $105 million public safety bond would double capacity and enhance safety at a new location in south Kalispell

Yes: 15,996

No: 11,869

Columbia Falls High School Bond

The $84.8 million bond would pay for an expansion and additions to the high school, which would mark the school’s first major renovation in 30 years

Yes: 1,334

No: 2,913

[email protected]