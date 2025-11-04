2025 Flathead County Municipal Election Results

Polls closed at 8 p.m. on Nov. 4. These are the unofficial preliminary results as of 8:15 p.m., with 28,004 ballots cast and processed.
*incumbent
Kalispell
Mayor
Kisa Davison: 1,614
Ryan Hunter: 1,910
Sid Daoud: 1,105
City Council Ward 1
Top candidate elected to four-year term
Sandy Carlson*: 445
Wes Walker: 705
City Council Ward 2
Top candidate elected to four-year term
Lisa Blank* (unopposed): 1,202
City Council Ward 3
Top candidate elected to four-year term
Kyle Waterman: 515
Kyle Voigtlander: 228
Brenton (Wes) Gardner: 88
City Council Ward 4
Top candidate elected to four-year term
Jed Fisher*: 473
Bruce Guthrie: 343
Whitefish
Top three candidates elected to four-year terms
*Ben Davis: 1,472
*Andy Feury: 1,260
*Giuseppe (GMan) Caltabiano: 1,189
Nathan Dugan: 1,104
Columbia Falls
Top three city council candidates elected to four-year terms. (Mayor Donald W. Barnhart is running for re-election in an uncontested race.)
Paula Robinson*: 655
Marijke Stob: 595
Christopher Semok: 453
Hannah Pennington: 408
Flathead County Public Safety Facility Bond
Flathead County officials say the $105 million public safety bond would double capacity and enhance safety at a new location in south Kalispell
Yes: 15,996
No: 11,869
Columbia Falls High School Bond
The $84.8 million bond would pay for an expansion and additions to the high school, which would mark the school’s first major renovation in 30 years
Yes: 1,334
No: 2,913