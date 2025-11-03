2025 Flathead County Election Guide

Kalispell Mayoral Candidates Lay Out Competing Visions for Growing City

Sid Daoud, Ryan Hunter and Kisa Davison make their cases as city residents vote in a new mayor for the first time in a decade

Three candidates have thrown their hats in the ring to be Kalispell’s next mayor in the upcoming November election.

This is the first in a series of questionnaires with municipal election candidates that the Beacon is publishing, beginning with the Kalispell mayor’s race. Mayor Mark Johnson, who has served the city since 2014, is stepping down from his position at the end of this year. Three candidates have stepped up to take his place – current Councilors Ryan Hunter and Sid Daoud, and local businesswoman Kisa Davison.

Whitefish on June 30, 2022. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

As Whitefish Grapples with Growth and Housing, Four Candidates Vie for Three Seats on City Council

Voters will cast their ballots by mail in November’s municipal election, which in Whitefish features three incumbent councilors and one newcomer

With another municipal election fast approaching, a tight field has taken shape in Whitefish as four candidates seek three seats on city council, including three incumbent councilors and a newcomer who is no stranger to the local government apparatus.

Kalispell City Hall on March 16, 2021. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Kalispell Council Candidates Map Out Their Priorities for the City’s Future

Eight candidates are running for four open council seats in November’s election

Eight candidates are vying for four seats on Kalispell City Council in the upcoming municipal election.

In Ward 1, Wes Walker is running against incumbent Sandy Carlson. Lisa Blank is running unopposed for the seat in Ward 2. Kyle Waterman, Kyle Voigtlander, and Brenton (Wes) Gardner are all looking to take Ward 3’s single open seat. Bruce Guthrie and incumbent Jed Fisher are going head-to-head for Ward 4’s available seat.

Columbia Falls City Hall and library building on April 3, 2025. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Four Vie for Three Open Seats on Columbia Falls City Council

Half the council’s seats are on the ballot this year, along with the mayor

Four candidates are running for three vacant seats on the Columbia Falls city council, setting up a competitive council race between one incumbent and several newcomers.

The Flathead Beacon is publishing a series of questionnaires with candidates for municipal elections across the valley this fall, where voters in Kalispell, Whitefish and Columbia Falls will see competitive races with potential to reshape all three city councils and elect a new mayor in Kalispell.

Rendering of the planned Flathead County Public Safety Facility. Courtesy image

$105 Million Jail Bond Heads to Voters in All-Mail Nov. 4 General Election

Flathead County officials say the public safety bond would double capacity and enhance safety at a new location in south Kalispell; ballots for the general election will be sent out Oct. 17

Nearly a decade after new justice center plans began evolving in Flathead County, voters this general election on Nov. 4 will decide on a $105 million jail bond that would double the current inmate capacity of the detention center and relocate the facility to south Kalispell.

The new public safety facility would also house the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office while the updated jail design would enhance safety and efficiency with a central hub on a single floor. Upgraded technology like automatic cell locks would be added, which would update the current manual locks.

Student lockers at Columbia Falls High School on Aug. 26, 2021. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Columbia Falls High School Bond to Appear on November Ballot

Voters will have a say on the $84.8 million bond issue to pay for an expansion and additions to the high school, which would mark the school’s first major renovation in 30 years

After a years-long effort to bring all the district’s buildings into the modern age, Columbia Falls High School is taking center stage at the Columbia Falls school district.

“It’s the last one standing,” said Cory Dziowgo, Columbia Falls’ superintendent.

