Cleveland, Rains Vie for Democratic Nomination to Run in Western House District

Two Democrats have entered the fray for Montana’s western House district, setting up a primary contest in what many view as the Democrats’ best chance to win a high-profile race in a state that’s shifted increasingly red in recent years.

Russell Cleveland, a rancher and Navy veteran who lives on a family homestead in Saint Regis, will square off against Matt Rains, a West Point grad who most previously worked as the chief of staff for the Montana Farmers’ Union and lives in Simms, just outside the bounds of the western district.

The winner of the (for now) two-way primary will likely contend with a race against incumbent U.S. Rep. Ryan Zinke.

U.S Rep. Ryan Zinke and Glacier National Park Superintendent David Roemer participate in a presentation at the Lake McDonald Lodge Auditorium on Aug. 20, 2025. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Zinke, a Republican from Whitefish, has served as the state’s representative in the western district since 2023. He won races in 2022 and 2024 against Democratic challenger Monica Tranel. Before that, Zinke served as President Donald Trump’s Secretary of the Interior from 2017-2019, after a stint serving as the state’s at-large congressman from 2015-2017.

He has carved out a brand as a Republican willing to take a stand for public lands issues. Zinke already clinched an endorsement from the president for his re-election at the beginning of November.

“I worked for him as a secretary, and I agree with the direction of the country, you know, looking at putting America first and making sure that we reestablish ourselves as a strong country,” Zinke told the Beacon following the endorsement. “I’m not surprised (by) anybody he endorsed — Jim Jordan, he endorsed myself, he endorsed several members — and I still remain in a circle of trust with the president, and work with the administration as a member of Congress to make sure that we’re successful.”

Russell Cleveland grew up on a family ranch in Stevensville. He earned a scholarship to play football at Montana Tech, where he remained until enlisting in the Navy in 2004. He served as an aviation electrician out of Norfolk, Virginia, until 2009, and eventually finished a degree in electrical engineering at the University of Nevada-Reno. Cleveland also earned a Master’s degree in sports administration and leadership, along with a certificate in executive leadership, at Seattle University before taking a job with U.S. Bank in Denver.

In 2016, Cleveland and his wife founded Rocky Mountain Kids in Colorado. The startup company aimed to fill gaps in quality childcare. The couple ran it until the company merged with a competitor. Cleveland and his family moved back to Montana in 2021. He now coaches football and track in Saint Regis, along with running his family’s ranch.

Cleveland said he felt a call-to-action at the beginning of the year, when the Trump administration announced cuts to funding for medical research. For Cleveland, that issue was personal. He lost a daughter to leukemia in 2020.

It was after those cuts and some studying up on Zinke’s record — which Cleveland disagreed with — that he started touring Montana, spending time on the road and listening to the issues of people in the western district. Several issues cropped up time and time again: health care, cost of living and public lands chief among them.

I think the reason I’m doing this is because I feel like our D.C. politicians especially have really lost touch. Russell Cleveland

He officially filed for candidacy in April. It’s his first time running for public office.

“What we’ve gotten into as a process is a lot of people have been like, well, you start with county commissioner, and then you go for state legislature and then you go for D.C.’s legislature,” Cleveland said. “And what we end up getting as a product out of that is this career politician. We like to call them that oftentimes, not always a bad thing. But, many times I feel like they have lost touch or potentially don’t necessarily have roots grounded in what it’s like to be a middle- or lower-class Montanan that has you know, from my experience, as a veteran, or has a family they’re trying to raise here, or has run a small business or really is in touch, I like to say, with what reality we face every day in this state.”