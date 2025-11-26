Valley Food Banks See Unprecedented Thanksgiving Demand

The level of need continued to rise for food banks in the valley ahead of Thanksgiving, adding to the record-high numbers seen throughout November linked to the government shutdown and partial distribution of the federal food assistance program.

While the end-of-year holiday season is typically a time of heightened need, food bank directors in Kalispell and Whitefish said they had served between 100 and 200 more families than last Thanksgiving.

Chris Sidmore, the executive director for the Flathead Food Bank, also saw increased need from those seeking out the food bank for a Thanksgiving meal this year, he said. The food bank had 826 families sign up for its Thanksgiving distribution and 655 actually made it in this year, which was up from the previous year of 720 families signing up and 543 stopping by, Sidmore said.

Despite those who signed up for the distribution being guaranteed a meal, the first person at the event had begun waiting in line at about 1:30 a.m. — hours before the distribution began.

“When I arrived around 6:45 a.m. that morning, there was already a big line of cars … maybe about 100 or so if I had to guess,” Sidmore said. “I know when there is food insecurity, there is that sense of uneasiness.”

The North Valley Food Bank had supplied more than 800 families — 2,000 people — with meals for Thanksgiving as of Wednesday morning, which is up from the 600 families served at this time last year, Executive Director Sophie Albert said.