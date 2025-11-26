Valley Food Banks See Unprecedented Thanksgiving Demand

The level of need continued to rise for food banks in the valley ahead of Thanksgiving, adding to the record-high numbers seen throughout November linked to the government shutdown and partial distribution of the federal food assistance program.
While the end-of-year holiday season is typically a time of heightened need, food bank directors in Kalispell and Whitefish said they had served between 100 and 200 more families than last Thanksgiving.
Chris Sidmore, the executive director for the Flathead Food Bank, also saw increased need from those seeking out the food bank for a Thanksgiving meal this year, he said. The food bank had 826 families sign up for its Thanksgiving distribution and 655 actually made it in this year, which was up from the previous year of 720 families signing up and 543 stopping by, Sidmore said.
Despite those who signed up for the distribution being guaranteed a meal, the first person at the event had begun waiting in line at about 1:30 a.m. — hours before the distribution began.
“When I arrived around 6:45 a.m. that morning, there was already a big line of cars … maybe about 100 or so if I had to guess,” Sidmore said. “I know when there is food insecurity, there is that sense of uneasiness.”
The North Valley Food Bank had supplied more than 800 families — 2,000 people — with meals for Thanksgiving as of Wednesday morning, which is up from the 600 families served at this time last year, Executive Director Sophie Albert said.
“It’s a significant increase, even for the holidays, which are usually the busiest weeks anyways,” Albert said. “Just a huge jump in families.”
These 800 families is also an increase to the number of people served each week this month, which was already climbing due to the 43-day government shutdown that began Oct. 1 and partial distribution of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, benefits.
“Before everything happened in October, we saw about 450 to 550 families weekly,” Albert said. “Now these last few weeks we saw around 700 to 750 families every week.”
But just like earlier this month, the community has continued to step up to meet the unprecedented demand. More than 20 local businesses and civic groups organized food drives, 250 community members made financial donations and volunteers have donated 885 hours this month, Albert said.
“This has been the largest holiday distribution in our organization’s history,” Albert said. ““We are deeply humbled. Each person who donates, volunteers or simply extends kindness helps sustain our community through an increasingly difficult time.”
A similar level of need is expected to continue through the rest of the holiday season, with Albert predicting it continuing well into the new year due to new work requirements set to take effect in the coming months for SNAP benefits, she said.
“I think this is definitely a long-term situation; not just a short term emergency like we saw these last couple of weeks,” Albert said.
Community members can continue to assist food banks in the area through monetary and food item donations, as well as volunteering time, Sidmore and Albert said.
“We really value the entire community and everybody who gives,” Albert said. “We have a few customers at the food bank and they send a $10 check a month to donate. It’s like a true community effort.
“The end-of-year campaign, the goal is about half-a-million dollars. That’s what we’re trying to raise by December 31 and that actually helps us out a large chunk of the year.”
For those in search of a Thanksgiving meal, see the list below of free Thanksgiving meals being offered throughout the valley:
Sykes Diner
202 Second Ave. W., Kalispell
Sykes Diner’s annual free Thanksgiving meal will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday. Patrons can dine in or carry out food. Call 406-257-4304 for more information.
Bethany Lutheran
8559 Montana 35, Bigfork
Bethany Lutheran Church will host a community Thanksgiving meal at 6 p.m. on Wednesday. The menu will include sliced turkey breast, gravy, corn, green bean casserole, mashed potatoes and dessert.
Tobacco Valley Community Center
310 First Ave. E., Eureka
Join the Tobacco Valley Community Center’s free meal from noon to 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.
Ronan Boys and Girls Club
Ronan Boys and Girls Club, 62379 U.S. Highway 93, Ronan
Everyone is welcome for a Thanksgiving meal from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on Nov. 27.
Kalispell First Church of the Nazarene
1295 Whitefish Stage Rd., Kalispell
A free Thanksgiving meal will be offered at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday. Football will be on the TV, bring a card game or board game to play with others, and be ready for a full meal.
Christ Lutheran Church
5150 River Lakes Pkwy., Whitefish
Join Christ Lutheran Church from noon to 3 p.m. on Thursday for a free Thanksgiving dinner for the entire community. All are welcome at our table for a traditional turkey meal with all the trimmings.