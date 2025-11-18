Flathead Food Bank Directors Anticipate Long-Term Needs Will Remain After Shutdown Exposes Food Insecurity

Maeve Kintzler is 20 years old, works part-time and attends school. She also has epilepsy, which can flare up and cause seizures in a stressful situation. That includes working too much, which can lead to burnout, Kintzler said.

To make ends meet and help her ability to take care of herself, Kintzler applied for benefits through the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP. She said the application process consisted of a hefty amount of paperwork with a high burden to prove why benefits were necessary. After applying, Kintzler spent a month waiting for the Office of Public Assistance to approve her application.

Kintzler was one of more than 77,000 Montanans affected when SNAP benefits stalled at the beginning of November, during the recent government shutdown.

At the end of October, the Trump administration claimed it couldn’t legally tap into emergency funds to keep SNAP running. Dozens of states pushed back in a lawsuit, resulting in partial benefits going out to SNAP recipients after the first week of November.

Thirty-six states stepped in to fill the breach at the month’s start, either by handing out direct aid, providing funding to food banks or a combination. Montana was part of the 14 states that did neither, despite the Montana Food Bank Network urging Gov. Greg Gianforte to use state funds to maintain the program during the shutdown. The governor’s office said it couldn’t justify doling out benefits without an assurance the federal government would reimburse the state.

The shutdown ended last Wednesday. On Nov. 13, Montana’s Department of Public Health and Human Services announced it would dole out full benefits as soon as Nov. 15. Benefits distribution will return to its regular schedule starting in December.

Still, the situation marked a two-week period where low-income Montanans who rely on the program had to figure out how to fill the gap. Kintzler was able to get by using resources she had on-hand and partial benefits. But she worried for families trying to make ends meet for their children without benefits.

Local food bank directors said they were on the front lines of meeting those needs. Across the board, directors at the Flathead Food Bank, North Valley Food Bank and Bigfork Food Bank reported drastic increases in demand during the first two weeks of the month. Those reports were echoed by the co-director of FAST Blackfeet, a non-profit that runs a food pantry and focuses on food security and sovereignty on the Blackfeet Nation.

And while the federal government restored SNAP benefits, those in the business of food access in the Flathead say the crisis was the latest in a string of challenges they’ve met in the past five years, from COVID, to rising inflation and now, the shutdown.

“We haven’t really had a ‘normal’ since COVID,” said Sophie Albert, the executive director of the North Valley Food Bank in Whitefish. “We’ve seen COVID and we have seen inflation, and it’s just continued to increase.”

They anticipate the needs exposed by the gap in benefits will continue even after benefits’ restoration. They’re bracing for some SNAP beneficiaries to permanently lose benefits once new work requirements from H.R. 1, or the “One Big Beautiful Bill,” are fully implemented.

The North Valley Food Bank in Whitefish on Aug. 15, 2015. Beacon file photo

Before the shutdown, Albert said the North Valley Food Bank serviced between 450 to 550 families per week — though 550 was on the rare side, typically at the end of longer months.

During the second week of the shutdown, the North Valley Food Bank served 725 families, a new record. More than 50 families who had never used the food bank’s services before signed up. For instance, a man from Eureka told the food bank he had never visited a food bank before. He had historically used SNAP benefits to get by, but he couldn’t do so without benefits in November. The North Valley Food Bank was the closest one to him. He drove all the way to Whitefish from Eureka to get food this month for the first time.

Chris Sidmore, executive director at the Flathead Food Bank, and Jamie Quinn, with the Bigfork Food Bank, told stories that struck similar notes. Sidmore estimated the food bank served between 40 to 50 extra people per day throughout the shutdown. In Bigfork, Quinn, the executive director, said during the second week of the month, the Bigfork Food Bank recorded the highest number of households it served in a single week during a non-holiday. Seventy-seven households used the food bank’s services.

“This week was filled with really great highs of the community taking great care of us, but those lows of new people coming to us,” Quinn said. “There were a lot of people crying and upset and obviously not wanting to be at a food bank. They wanted to utilize their benefits and take care of their family in the usual way.”