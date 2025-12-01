Blackfeet Community College Receives Record Gift of $8 Million from MacKenzie Scott

Blackfeet Community College announced Monday it received a “transformational” gift of $8 million from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon founder and multi-billionaire Jeff Bezos. The gift is the largest of its kind in the college’s history.

“This gift is coming at the perfect time for the college,” Blackfeet Community College President Brad Hall said in a press release. “MacKenzie Scott’s gift is evidence of the continuous hard work of the college employees and Board of Trustees, who every day intentionally seek to engage more with our community, connect student success-wellness, and work collectively to establish new programs that reflect the demonstrated needs of our ‘Universal Community’ as we advance our vision to strengthen and enrich our Blackfeet Nation and universal community through quality education integrating the Nii-tsi-ta-pi World of Knowledge.”

The release stated her gift will “provide more student scholarships, increase support for employees, enhance the campus infrastructure, expand current endowment, and sustain the college’s current strategic plan in furtherance of fulfilling its mission.”

Blackfeet Community College celebrated its 50th anniversary as an institution in 2024. The school has served both as a center of education and Blackfeet tradition, preserving the tribe’s history and language. In recent years it has also increased its focus on career education through innovative workforce programs. The school had 323 enrolled students in the fall of 2024.

In an interview with the Beacon Monday afternoon, Hall said the board is still deciding exactly where the funding will be spent. The school hopes the donation will attract other investors and donors, particularly as it gears up to create a new master plan to continue growing the college in the future. Its website boasts a new tab including donor resources and information about where and how donations can be used.

Scott and Bezos split in January 2019. Scott received 4% of Amazon’s shares in the divorce — a sum of around $36 billion. In May of 2019, Scott joined the Giving Pledge, a promise from some of the world’s wealthiest philanthropists to give the majority of their wealth to charitable causes in their lifetime or will.

“We each come by the gifts we have to offer by an infinite series of influences and lucky breaks we can never fully understand,” Scott wrote. “In addition to whatever assets life has nurtured in me, I have a disproportionate amount of money to share. My approach to philanthropy will continue to be thoughtful. It will take time and effort and care. But I won’t wait. And I will keep at it until the safe is empty.”

Her approach to philanthropy has largely been to give unrestricted gifts. Scott’s $8 million gift to Blackfeet Community College is also unrestricted. That means the funds she gives can be used at the school’s discretion.

She has donated to several tribal colleges around the country, now including four of Montana’s seven tribal institutions. Montana is the only state in the country to have a tribal college on each of its seven reservations. The announcement of the gift to Blackfeet Community College follows news last week that Scott donated $11 million to Fort Peck Community College.