Glacier High School Hires First-Ever Baseball Coach Ahead of Inaugural Season

Glacier High School on Thursday announced the hiring of Erik Brink as the school’s first-ever Head Baseball Coach — another milestone marked ahead of the Wolfpack’s inaugural season.

Brink brings more than 30 years of baseball coaching experience and a lifelong passion for the game to Glacier High School. Known for his commitment to student-athletes and his belief in baseball as both a competitive and character-building sport, Brink is focused on building a strong, positive culture from the ground up, the school said in a press release.

“I am excited and honored to be named the first Varsity Baseball Coach at Glacier High School,” Brink said. “Baseball is my passion, and I believe it is the best game ever. Being hired as the Glacier baseball coach is a blessing, and I am grateful for the opportunity to be part of such a supportive and inspiring athletic community.”

Montana adopted baseball as a sanctioned high school sport in 2022 and held the first season of play in 2023. The inaugural season featured 25 schools that fielded 21 teams, including a handful of Flathead Valley teams, such as Whitefish High School who captured a runner-up finish in the first state tournament.

A unanimous vote by the Kalispell Public School Board of Trustees on Sept. 23 last year cemented the sport into both Flathead High School and Glacier High School’s spring sports lineups for the 2026 season.

As Brink is leading the Wolfpack’s first-ever boys baseball team, he’s dedicated to creating a program that values both athletic excellence and holistic student involvement, according to the press release.

“It has been great being a part of the Glacier High athletic department, and I want to thank the Glacier administration for giving me this amazing opportunity,” Brink said. “I look forward to creating a culture where athletes want to play baseball while also being encouraged to participate in the many other activities they are involved in at GHS.”

Joining Coach Brink on the baseball coaching staff will be Colin Fuller, Derek Drish and Casey Corbett.

“Glacier High School is thrilled to have hired Coach Erik Brink with his incredible experience coaching baseball at the high school level to start up and lead our baseball program,” said Abby Snipes, assistant principal and activities director at Glacier High School. “He brings great energy, knowledge, competitiveness, and care for student-athletes, and we are so excited for this inaugural season to see what he and his team accomplish.”

[email protected]