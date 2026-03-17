Downtown Kalispell Forward Stakeholders Collaborate to Promote Economic Vibrancy in the Heart of the City

Since forming a coalition last year to promote economic vibrancy in the hub of Flathead County, stakeholders collaborating as part of Downtown Kalispell Forward say their goal is simple: create a “thriving, resilient downtown.”

Business owners involved in the new organization outlined their vision on St. Patrick’s Day in front of a Kalispell Chamber of Commerce luncheon audience at the Red Lion Inn where they focused on downtown improvements like infrastructure, parking and culture.

“Our goal is protecting what we love about our downtown – but preparing for our future,” Kalispell Chamber of Commerce CEO Lorraine Clarno said. “Our tagline, which was born from that first discussion, is grounded in collaboration and driven by results.”

While the Kalispell Downtown Association (KDA) has taken on the role of bolstering economic vitality since 2005, the organization last year dismantled when Downtown Kalispell Forward launched as business leaders sought to consolidate messaging and improve efficiency.

Now under the umbrella of the Kalispell Chamber of Commerce, Downtown Kalispell Forward launched with the help of six partners including the Kalispell Business Improvement District, Tourism Business Improvement District, Northwest Montana Association of Realtors, Flathead Building Association and KDA.

Clarno said stakeholders are focused on long-term challenges like growth pressure, infrastructure demands and changing business needs.

“We want to focus on improving the downtown experience, supporting business success for those businesses that are already there, activating public spaces, communicating progress and making sure the dialogue from the property owners to business operators and owners to our organizations feel heard and a part of where we go forward,” Clarno said.

Within the six organizations involved, Clarno said the leadership steering committee is made up of 18 individuals representing 3,500 businesses in Kalispell.

GL Solutions CEO Bill Moseley, who sits on an action team, highlighted long term issues like the controversy surrounding the failure of the Main Street Safety Action Plan, which Kalispell city councilors rejected last year. The plan would have reduced the number of lanes on Main Street and widened sidewalks while adding safety features.

But Moseley said regardless of the public’s opinion of the plan, the rejection signaled a missed opportunity to improve infrastructure like sewer and water lines, which is not possible unless the street is torn up.

“Underneath of that highway is a water line that only runs on one side of the street, so if you want to build on the other side of the street, you have to tear up the highway and reroute the traffic or have some kind of pressurized water solution for your sprinklers,” Moseley said. “It’s a major issue.”

Moseley said the organization is also working with the city to improve parking in Kalispell, which includes opening the Valley Bank lot on Third Street West for public parking and relocating employee parking from Main Street while also enforcing fines and penalties.

“The end result – I really think by the end of the year – is that customers will be able to drive up – literally – and park on Main Street in front of the businesses they’re trying to go to,” Moseley said. “I think there are some easy wins.”

Last year, Glacier Bank Senior Vice President Pete Akey led a walking tour that aimed to survey business owners about the challenges they face. While parking ranked No. 1, high real estate costs and downtown walkability were also at the top of the list.

As part of the team aimed at boosting culture in Kalispell, Blacktail Mountain Ski Area General Manager Jessi Wood said that while downtown has its staple annual events like the holiday stroll and Frosty the Brewfest, they are working to add monthly events to the calendar.

For example, Downtown Kalispell Forward in April is launching a 406-Day aimed to bolster downtown businesses with a three-day interactive pass that offers discounts and promotions.

“We’re coming up with new and different things and looking at some historical things as well. We’re also hoping to lean into the museum and fantastic art culture and the history of Kalispell,” Wood said. “Those are more long-term projects but right now we’re focusing on that calendar and monthly events.”

Kisa Davison, owner of Iron Star Construction and SBG Montana and a former Kalispell mayoral candidate, is part of a team working to launch “Downtown Digest,” a monthly newsletter formatted to explain challenges like parking and highlight things like upcoming events.

Davison also encourages residents to email the organization as part of an “idea exchange.”

As Downtown Kalispell Forward gains momentum, Davison is optimistic about the coalition’s work and says it’s time to “take that next step.”

“What I think matters the most is that we dig in and do – and we have to be the hammer not the nail,” Davison said.

To sign up for updates or to contact the steering committee, email [email protected].

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