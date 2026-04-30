I learned to make paneer tikka masala several years ago, when the Flathead Valley had no Indian restaurants. My recipe features both Fresh Paneer and flavors I otherwise found only when I traveled.

Authentic, locally available options now satisfy my cravings for saucy spiced Indian dishes, but I still enjoy this homemade version. Every paneer tikka masala I’ve eaten, locally or elsewhere, has a unique balance, including this recipe.

I recently savored a delicious paneer tikka masala at Namaste Montana in Kalispell’s Hutton Ranch Plaza. The gravy was silky, unlike the chunkier presentation I use at home. It had a distinct sweetness, whereas my recipe emphasizes tanginess from Homemade Small-Batch Yogurt and smokiness from Home-Smoked Chili Peppers. The Namaste Montana chef marinates and grills the paneer; I simply warm homemade paneer in the sauce.

In summer, my spin on tikka masala showcases fresh garden vegetables alongside homemade paneer, yogurt and curry powder. But I mainly make this dish out of season, using vegetables I grew and then froze. My freezer-based version might inspire you to expand the seeds and starts you plant over the next few weeks or the produce you buy from local growers this summer.

This recipe’s volumes indicate still-frozen vegetables, because the thawed amounts differ. When substituting fresh vegetables, I use about one-quarter more of each frozen ingredient and sauté until soft and golden.

Freezer-Based Paneer Tikka Masala

Serves 4

For the masala paste:

1 tablespoon peeled, coarsely chopped gingerroot

8 whole almonds or cashews

1 dried Kashmiri chili or paprika pepper, preferably smoked

1 cup frozen cherry tomatoes

3/4 cup frozen grilled onion

1 1-ounce cube frozen cilantro pesto

For the tikka sauce:

1 tablespoon sunflower or coconut oil

1/2 cup frozen chopped grilled onion

1/2 cup frozen chopped grilled bell pepper

1 1-ounce cube frozen garlic in oil, or 6 minced cloves

1 tablespoon yogurt

1 tablespoon curry powder, preferably homemade

Sea salt to taste

1 tablespoon butter

1 cup water

12 ounces paneer

Measure out all frozen ingredients and let them thaw overnight in the refrigerator or in short bursts in the microwave, stirring often to avoid overheating.

Prepare the masala paste: In a food processor, finely grind the ginger, nuts and chili. Add the thawed tomato, onion and cilantro pesto and grind into a paste. Set aside.

Prepare the tikka sauce: In a medium cast iron or other heavy skillet, heat the oil over medium heat. Add the onion and bell pepper and sauté for about two minutes. Add the garlic and cook, stirring, for one minute. Stir in the yogurt, curry powder and salt. Cook for another minute, and then transfer to a bowl.

In the same skillet, melt the butter over medium heat. Add the masala paste and sauté for about five minutes, until thickened. Pour in the water and simmer for about two minutes, until the paste softens to a gravy. Add the tikka sauce and the paneer. Cook for about one minute to combine the flavors. Serve over rice.

Julie Laing is a Bigfork-based cookbook author and food blogger. Learn more about this month’s cooking workshops at TwiceAsTasty.com.