Full Length of Going-to-the-Sun Road Set to Open Monday

If you want to get in one more bike trip up Going-to-the-Sun Road this season, now’s the time to do it.

On Monday, the full length of the road is set to open for motorized vehicles (pending any natural disasters, like rockfalls, that could push the opening back).

Once the road opens to vehicles, bikers will be prohibited from going eastbound from Apgar to Logan Pass between 12 p.m. and 6 p.m.; and prohibited from going westbound from Logan Pass to Apgar between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.

The full road opening to motor vehicles comes as a new system to navigate the park takes full effect July 1.

This summer, the park will pilot a ticketed express shuttle to Logan Pass — a program the Beacon previously reported is part of beta-testing a proposed long-term strategy for handling congestion in the park by ramping up the park’s shuttle network and expanding parking in the Going-to-the-Sun Road corridor.

But for now, the ticketed shuttle system replaces the park’s first-come, first-served shuttle system. Shuttles to Logan Pass won’t pick up passengers who don’t hold shuttle tickets. Beginning at 7 p.m. on June 30, visitors can find next-day reservations for the express shuttles on recreation.gov.

For visitors in private vehicles, parking at Logan Pass comes with a three-hour time limit this summer. The park, in a press release announcing the road’s opening, said parking at Avalanche, Apgar Village and other popular areas may be congested or temporarily unavailable.

The ticketed express shuttle and parking time limits at Logan Pass replace the park’s vehicle reservation system. That system, first launched in 2021, aimed to manage congestion along Going-to-the-Sun Road. But visitors will no longer need vehicle reservations to access the park this summer.

Along with the opening of the full length of the road Monday, the park announced visitor information services and the Glacier National Park Conservancy bookstore at the Logan Pass Visitor Center will also open June 22.

For more information on the Logan Pass Shuttle and the three-hour parking at Logan Pass, visit https://www.nps.gov/glac/planyourvisit/visiting-loganpass-2026.htm.

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