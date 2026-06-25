Accountability, Not Purges: Why Montana Republicans Elected Art Wittich

Jim Peterson’s column (The Road to One Man’s Kingdom) asks readers to believe that Art Wittich somehow seized control of the Montana Republican Party through the backing of a small faction. That claim ignores the most important fact in the entire debate: Art Wittich was elected chairman by more than 200 members of the Montana Republican State Central Committee. He was not handpicked by the Freedom Caucus, nor was he installed by a secret cabal. He was chosen through the party’s established governing process by representatives from across Montana.

Peterson repeatedly describes Wittich as a one-man force capable of purging Republicans at will. Yet the reality is that the Montana Republican Party is governed by committees, delegates, officers, and bylaws and not by a single individual. If Republicans disagree with the direction of the party, they have the same remedy they have always had which is to persuade fellow Republicans and win votes within the party structure.

The real issue underlying Peterson’s criticism is philosophical. For years, many grassroots Republicans have argued that voters deserve greater clarity about who truly represents Republican principles and who merely campaigns under the Republican label while consistently advancing policies more commonly associated with Democrats. Wittich was elected in large part because State Central Committee members wanted stronger accountability and a clearer Republican identity. Identifying ideological differences is not a “purge;” it is part of the political process, and voters remain free to decide whom they support.

Peterson also attacks the party’s new membership requirements as though they are somehow extraordinary. They are not and were overwhelmingly approved by the State Central Committee by a vote of 93-3. It’s helpful to remember that the Montana Republican Party is a private association. Private associations routinely require membership, dues, and agreement to organizational rules. Labor unions, professional organizations, civic groups, and political parties all establish standards for participation. There is nothing unusual about expecting those who seek leadership roles within a private political organization to affirm its mission and abide by its bylaws.

Montana Republicans elected Art Wittich to lead the party in a more conservative direction and strengthen its identity. Whether one agrees with that objective or not, it was a decision made by the State Central Committee; not the decree of a single individual, the Freedom Caucus, or some secret cabal operating behind the scenes.

Tom Millett is a Republican state representative from Marion, a member of the Montana Freedom Caucus, and a member of the MTGOP Rules Committee.