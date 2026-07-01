Glacier National Park Begins Reopening Following Flooding

Going-to-the-Sun Road and trails in the Many Glacier Valley reopened Wednesday following heavy rainfall that caused significant flooding across Glacier National Park ahead of a busy July Fourth weekend.

The Many Glacier Road was reopened, with the Many Glacier Hotel and Swiftcurrent Motor Inn also opening for guest check-in and visitor services. Going-to-the-Sun Road is now open in its entirety, according to park officials.

A limited number of trails reopened in Many Glacier, including Swiftcurrent Lake Loop, Grinnell Lake via Josephine South Shore — although lake access is limited due to flooding — and Apikuni Falls. Park officials advise hikers on the Apikuni Falls trail to stop at the end of the maintained trail and not attempt to climb the rocks to the base of the falls.

Several closures still remain in Many Glacier, including the Many Glacier Campground, which is projected to open July 2, according to park officials. Many Glacier public boating and AIS inspections are also temporarily suspended due to unsafe conditions caused by submerged logs and debris. Commercial services offering boat tours and horseback trail rides continue to be suspended in the Many Glacier Valley.

While areas are reopening and conditions are improving, visitors should exercise caution and expect rivers and streams to remain high and dangerous, park officials said.

Wednesday also marked the start of the park’s new reservation-only shuttle system, while a three-hour parking limit at Logan Pass took effect for private vehicles.

Park officials in February announced Glacier was dropping its vehicle reservation requirement in lieu of the new reservation-only shuttle system, which is replacing the park’s first-come, first-served shuttle system.

West side express routes will depart from Apgar Transit Center beginning at 6 a.m. and Lake McDonald Lodge at 7 a.m., with stops at the Loop in the afternoon and Logan Pass.

East side express routes will depart from St. Mary Visitor Center and Rising Sun. Visitors can return to their boarding locations from Logan Pass and the Loop.

Avalanche Lake and Trail of the Cedars will not be accessible by park shuttle in 2026.

Shuttles will depart Logan Pass every 60 to 90 minutes. The last shuttle to depart Logan Pass for the day to return to west side boarding locations is at 7:30 p.m. The last shuttle to depart Logan Pass for the day to return to east side boarding locations is at 8 p.m. There are no other public transportation services available if visitors miss the last shuttle.

Tickets are required for each visitor over the age of 2 and are valid for one day. They will be available through recreation.gov for a $1 service fee, and reservations for next-day shuttles will be released daily at 7 p.m. on the same website.

For more tips on getting into Glacier National Park this summer, click here.

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