A Guide to Fourth of July Weekend in the Flathead Valley

The Declaration of Independence may have been signed in Philadelphia, but there will be no shortage of celebrations for the 250th anniversary of the historic event more than 2,000 miles away in the Flathead Valley this weekend.

Make a plan for Independence Day by checking out the following events happening in northwest Montana over the weekend. Read more about all of the can’t-miss events happening in the Flathead Valley this summer here.

PARADES

Bigfork

Downtown Bigfork, July 4, 12 p.m.

Head to Bigfork for the town’s biggest party of the year. This year’s theme is American Eras — celebrating 125 years since the platting of Bigfork and 250 years of independence. The festivities will also honor grand marshals Don and Jude Thomson from the Bigfork Summer Playhouse. Judges will evaluate floats based on entertainment value, originality, craftsmanship and interpretation of the theme. Food trucks and live music by the Fetveit Brothers will begin in the downtown parking lot at 10 a.m. and will continue after the parade. Parking for the parade will be in the field at the intersection of Highway 35 and Highway 82. From the parking area only, free shuttle service will be available to downtown from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be no cars allowed in downtown Bigfork after 8 a.m. on July Fourth. Learn more

Kalispell

Downtown Kalispell, July 4, 10 a.m.

The Flathead Marines are hosting the annual July Fourth parade through downtown Kalispell. The parade will begin at 10 a.m. and travel from Center Street down Main Street, past the Flathead County Courthouse. Learn more.

Polson

Main Street, Polson, July 4, 12 p.m.

Each year, creative parade floats pass through downtown Polson for the lakeside community’s Fourth of July Parade. The parade will begin at noon on Main Street. Learn more

Crowds watch fireworks over Whitefish Lake on July 4, 2019. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

FIREWORKS

Fireworks on Whitefish Lake

City Beach, Whitefish, July 4, 10:30 p.m.

Gather at City Beach in Whitefish for an evening of food, fun and fireworks. The annual Whitefish fireworks display is launched from a floating barge 300 feet off of the shore of Whitefish Lake, and is set to the backdrop of the Whitefish Range and Big Mountain. Food vendors — including shaved ice, mini donuts, ice cream, corndogs, and barbecue — will set up shop in the early evening and stay open until the fireworks begin around 10:30 p.m. A DJ will be on the beach starting at 9 p.m. while an Air Force flyover will take place at 9:45 p.m. The city of Whitefish encourages attendees to walk or bike to the beach to help alleviate traffic congestion. There will be a free shuttle from the O’Shaughnessy Center to City Beach from 7 p.m. to 11:45 p.m. No dogs, personal fireworks, alcohol or glass containers are allowed. Learn more

Lakeside Fireworks

Lakeside Marina, Lakeside, July 4, 10:30 p.m.

Watch the sparkles, booms and bangs of fireworks over Flathead Lake at the annual Lakeside fireworks show. The fireworks will begin at 10:30 p.m. at the Lakeside Harbor. The small community of Lakeside is asking locals and visitors to contribute to the annual tradition and help them meet their fundraising goal of $25,000. Learn more

Polson Fireworks Show

Riverside Park, Polson, July 3, Dusk

For those wanting to get into the July Fourth action a little early, head down to Polson on Friday for a fun-filled night of fireworks over Flathead Lake. The city’s annual fireworks show is financed by donations from the community, and the Polson Chamber of Commerce is asking locals and visitors alike to contribute to the event. Learn more

Ed Rothfuss leads his donkey through the Fourth of July parade through downtown Bigfork. Beacon File Photo

MUSIC AND MORE

Old Fashioned Ice-Cream Social

Conrad Mansion, Kalispell, July 4, after the Kalispell parade

Visit Kalispell’s Conrad Mansion for a free, old-fashioned ice cream social after the July Fourth parade. There will be live music, food trucks and discounted tours of the historic mansion. The event will begin after the Kalispell Fourth of July Parade. Learn more.

Glacier Range Riders vs. RedPocket Mobiles

Glacier Bank Park, Kalispell, July 3 and 4, 7:05 p.m., July 7, 1:05 p.m.

What better way to celebrate July Fourth than with America’s favorite pastime? The Flathead Valley’s Pioneer League baseball team — now in its fifth season — will be home for a three-game stint to celebrate the holiday at the ballpark. Fireworks will follow the conclusion of Friday’s and Saturday’s games and the team will be sporting speciality jerseys throughout the weekend. Make sure to bring canned and non-perishable food items to Glacier Bank Park July 3 to support the NW Montana Veterans Stand Down and Food Pantry and Glacier Range Riders Foundation food drive. Learn more.

Glacier Symphony Night at Rebecca Farm: “America 250”

1385 Farm to Market Road, Kalispell, July 3

This signature outdoor summer concert from the Glacier Symphony will have the fitting theme this July Fourth of “America 250,” which will be under the direction of Maestro Zoltek. During Symphony Night at Rebecca Farm, you’ll enjoy patriotic and pop favorites, food truck fare, drinks perfect for a summer evening, and picturesque views of the vast Montana landscape. VFW Catering will also be providing bar service. The performance will begin at 7:30 p.m. and gates will open two hours prior. Tickets are $30 for adults, $15 for teens and free for kids age 12 and under. Tables are available under the tent ($600) and in open air ($500). Eight complimentary tickets are provided with the purchase of a table. Contact the box office for assistance at (406) 407-7000 or visit wachholzcollegecenter.org/glaciersymphony for more information.

Tobacco River Ramblers

Abayance Bay Marina, Rexford, July 3, 7 p.m

The Tobacco River Ramblers bring a spirited blend of roots, rhythm, and mountain-born energy — delivering live performances that are authentic and unforgettable. Set against the backdrop of Lake Koocanusa, Abayance Bay Marina offers views of the Kootenai National Forest and the surrounding mountain ranges. The evening will also serve as a BBQ fundraiser for Rocky Mountain Hope Network (RMHN), which exists to help prevent suicide by providing compassionate resources, timely support and pathways to hope for individuals and families in crisis. A portion of all food sales will be donated to RMHN on behalf of Abayance Bay. Tickets are $22 and can be purchased here. Learn more.

Whitefish Arts Festival

Depot Park, 510 Railway St., July 3-5

Now in its 47th year, more than 100 artists from across the country gather in Depot Park in the heart of downtown Whitefish for the Whitefish Arts Festival. Metal sculptures, paintings and photography, woodworking, pottery, jewelry, clothing, and home decorations are just some of the featured fine arts. There are also food vendors and live music. Admission is free. The festival will kick off on Friday July 3 and run through July 5. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Learn more.

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