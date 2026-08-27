Hemorrhagic Disease Outbreak Potential Cause of Deer Mortalities on Flathead Reservation

A suspected outbreak of Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) is believed to be the cause of a reported increase in white-tailed deer mortalities on sections of the Flathead Reservation, according to tribal wildlife officials.

On Monday, the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes (CSKT) Wildlife Management Program issued a press release alerting the public that the disease was likely present in deer populations in the Hot Springs, Valley View and Mission Valley areas. While CSKT wildlife managers cannot yet confirm the disease and are waiting for lab results from samples taken last week, they urged the public to report potential outbreaks in other areas of the Reservation. Infected animals may exhibit symptoms like foaming at the mouth and a swollen or blue tongue.

“It is important to note that, while the disease can cause significant die-offs in localized deer populations, the outbreaks are usually short-lived and not wide-spread,” read the Monday press release from CSKT Wildlife. “Affected areas are generally localized and not spread across large areas.”

The disease is transmitted through biting midges and commonly occurs in late summer and early fall near bodies of water, where populations of small flying insects are prominent. EHD primarily affects deer and elk populations. It is not contagious to humans and healthy-appearing game is safe to eat if cooked properly.

“The first frost will cause the outbreak to end,” according to the press release. “2025 was a particularly active year for Hot Springs and multiple Mission Valley areas, and it is likely to return this year.” Similar outbreaks occurred in Plains, Eureka, and Marion last fall.

At the same time, CKST Wildlife urged the public to report any potential cases of Chronic Wasting Disease and to send harvested animals for testing. CWD, a highly infectious degenerative disease, was detected on the Flathead Reservation in early 2025. Symptoms of CWD include drooping ears, neck and head, walking in circles, and extreme emaciation.

Citizens can alert CSK Wildlife to recently deceased deers, EHD outbreaks in new locations, or potential presence of CWD by emailing [email protected] or calling (406) 275-2774.

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