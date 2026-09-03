Even when I’ve filled an entire grill grate with bell peppers, I never have more than we can eat. They’re delicious sliced into sandwiches, chopped and sprinkled on nachos or into an omelet and tossed with pasta like in last week’s recipe. They also freeze so well that I stockpile a bag or two for winter use.

Their sweet smokiness contrasts tangy, creamy goat cheese so well that I pair the two in a savory pancake meal. Fresh herbs and grilled garlic round out the flavors.

When I make these pancakes in winter with thawed grilled peppers from the freezer, I substitute 2 teaspoons each of dried oregano and basil. Instead of grilling, you can roast or sauté fresh garlic and peppers before you make the pancakes, but they won’t have smoky notes. If you use jarred marinated roasted red peppers, reduce the liquid to compensate for the juiciness released by the brine.

Vegans can use a full 1-1/2 cups of water instead of the egg and milk in the batter, but it won’t be quite as smooth or taste as rich. Instead of goat cheese, a smear of hummus and side of pickles creates a filling meal.

Grilled Pepper Pancakes with Goat Cheese

Makes 8 pancakes

2 large grilled red bell peppers (about 1-1/3 cups minced)

1 cup unbleached all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon sea salt

1 egg

About 1-1/2 cups milk or water, divided

2 cloves grilled garlic, minced

1/4 cup minced fresh chives

2 tablespoons minced fresh oregano

Sunflower or other oil with a high smoking point for cooking

4 ounces goat cheese, softened

Set the oven or toaster oven to warm; place a heatproof plate inside. Peel any blackened skin from the grilled peppers and then mince them, retaining any released juices.

In a medium bowl, mix the flour, baking soda and salt. Beat the egg in a medium liquid measuring cup, and then beat in enough milk or water to equal 1-1/2 cups. Pour the liquids into the dry ingredients, mixing to make a batter. Fold in the pepper and its juices, garlic, chives and oregano until combined.

Heat an 8-inch skillet over medium heat, add a bit of sunflower oil and swirl the pan to coat the bottom. Ladle about 1/3 cup of batter into the pan and immediately use the back of a fork to spread it evenly over the entire pan bottom. Cook for about two minutes, until the top surface starts to form bubbles and become firm, and then flip the pancake; the underside should be lightly browned. Cook two minutes longer, until cooked through and golden, and then slide the pancake onto the warmed plate. Continue cooking the remaining batter in the same way, oiling the pan before each pancake.

In a small bowl, combine the goat cheese with 2 tablespoons of milk or water. Whip with a fork until smooth, adding an additional splash or two of liquid as needed. Serve immediately with the warm pancakes.

Julie Laing is a Bigfork-based cookbook author and food blogger. Learn more about this month’s dehydrating and freezing workshops at TwiceAsTasty.com.