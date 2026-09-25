Commissioners Table Final Plat for Luxury Golf Club in Lakeside

Flathead County commissioners voted unanimously Thursday morning to table the final plat for the first phase of the luxury “Territory 1889 Golf & Lake Club,” which is slated to include 359 single-family homes on 1,700 acres in Lakeside.

Commissioners Pam Holmquist, Randy Brodhel and Brad Abell approved the preliminary plat last year. Planning Director Erik Mack requested the delay to give his staff more time to review information related to the Lakeside County Water and Sewer District (LCWSD). He said his staff is concerned that a condition requiring the public water and sewer systems to meet LCWSD standards will not be met.

According to the staff report, the first phase of the project includes 79 residential lots and 11 open space lots, all of which the district would serve.

Proposed by Discovery Land Company, the development would also include restaurants, a clubhouse, a spa, fitness areas, offices, retail stores and other facilities, along with 864 acres of open space. The company operates clubs around the world, including Montana properties at Crazy Mountain Ranch in Shields Valley, Iron Horse Golf Club in Whitefish and the Yellowstone Club in Big Sky.

A private marina with 36 boat slips is also included for Territory 1889 members, but it is not part of the final plat application.

Several Lakeside residents and conservation group leaders have opposed the project since it was introduced, arguing it could bring gentrification, traffic congestion, wildlife habitat loss and water degradation.

Directors of the North Shore Water Alliance and Citizens for a Better Flathead asked commissioners to table or deny the plat, arguing it is premature and noting that multiple aspects of the development are tied up in court.

“Although we feel like you don’t have the legal authority to move forward on this, we want you to table this and to really require the information and the factual basis and findings that you can establish to justify moving forward with this final plat,” Citizens for a Better Flathead Director Mayre Flowers said.

The development has been the subject of multiple lawsuits over permits and water quality, and temporary injunctions have put some aspects of the project on hold.

This summer, a judge temporarily halted LCWSD’s application to the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation (DNRC) for a water permit. The permit would allow the district to divert 249-acre feet, or 81 million gallons, of groundwater each year for the development.

Separately, a judge earlier this year granted an injunction against Flathead County, prohibiting further construction of a marina dock that did not comply with the Montana Lakeshore Protection Act.

A pile of metal dock pilings on a parcel slated for a marina development for Territory 1889 members in Lakeside, pictured on Feb. 2, 2026. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Proponents argue Territory 1889 will bring jobs, increased school tax revenue and road upgrades.

Real estate broker David Fetveit supports the development, which he called a drastic improvement over the roughly 900-unit project the county approved on the same property in 2007.

“Fast forward today — we have that same piece of property that was purchased by the current developer with about a third of the density that was originally approved,” Fetveit said.

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