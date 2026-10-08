As I mentioned last week, whenever I steam rice, I double the batch just so I can turn the fridge-cold leftovers into fried rice. When camping or sailing, I pack extra cooked rice into a container and tuck it alongside the cooler’s ice block to chill for a day. Chilling is key for fried rice: It draws out moisture, firming up the grains until they separate and toast in a little oil.

Although historically Asian, fried rice welcomes many flavors, either specific fresh ingredients or whatever wants to be used up in your fridge. In my kitchen, that usually means shrimp and vegetables. To maximize juiciness, I like to cook raw shrimp just for fried rice. When I have leftovers like Chipotle Grilled Shrimp, I add them just before I scramble in the eggs to keep them tender.

The sauce you use can dramatically alter fried rice. Extra chipotle marinade gives it Mediterranean flair. Alongside Mexican meals, I use homemade enchilada sauce. The marinade for Wasabi-Dusted Grilled Shrimp produces an Asian-influenced dish. You can also make a quick new marinade from staples in your fridge.

I typically plan fried rice as a follow-up meal, mixing extra marinade in advance to chill along with the cooked rice. If you’re reusing marinade that had raw shellfish or meat in it, you must bring it to a full boil and let it cook for about two minutes, until it reaches a steady 165°F, to kill any foodborne bacteria.

Vegetable and Shrimp Fried Rice

Serves 2-4

8-12 ounces raw shrimp, thawed and peeled

1/4 teaspoon sea salt

1-1/2 tablespoons sunflower or other high-smoking-point oil, divided

2 cups chopped grilled or fresh vegetables, like carrot, bell pepper and broccoli

2 cups cooked rice, chilled

1/4 cup chipotle or other marinade, divided

2 tablespoons sliced almonds or 1 teaspoon sesame seeds

2 eggs

2 green onion tops or scallions or 1/2 small onion, thinly sliced

2 tablespoons cilantro or basil, chopped

Sprinkle the shrimp with salt and set them in the refrigerator to brine for about 15 minutes. Drain off any liquid that was released.

In a large skillet over medium-high heat, heat 1 tablespoon of oil until it shimmers but doesn’t smoke. Add the vegetables and sauté for about three minutes, until crisp-tender. Add the shrimp and sauté for about one minute, until cooked on the outside.

Break the cooked rice into individual grains with your fingers, adding it to the pan. Stir in 2 tablespoons of marinade and the almonds or sesame seeds. Fry, stirring, for about two minutes, until the rice is thoroughly heated. Taste, adding the remaining 2 tablespoons of marinade as needed.

Clear a space in the pan’s center and add the remaining 1/2 tablespoon of oil. Crack in the eggs, beat them quickly and then stir them into the rice. As soon as the eggs set, remove the rice from the heat and stir in the green onion tops or sliced onion. Serve immediately, garnished with cilantro or basil.

Julie Laing is a Bigfork-based cookbook author and food blogger. Learn more about this month’s canning workshops at TwiceAsTasty.com.