Glacier National Park to Close Going-to-the-Sun Road Ahead of Winter Weather

Glacier National Park will close the alpine section of Going-to-the-Sun Road at 7 p.m. Friday due to incoming winter weather.

The closure will extend between Avalanche and Jackson Glacier Overlook, according to a text alert from the park.

The National Weather Service in Missoula is forecasting a shift to colder, more winter-like weather in northwest Montana this weekend, with strong northeast winds, snow in the mountain passes and a hard freeze early next week. Snow levels are expected to fall Saturday and reach valley floors across western Montana by Sunday morning. Mountain passes could see 3 to 5 inches on average.

Backcountry travelers at higher elevations should prepare for cold, raw conditions and several inches of snow, forecasters said. A hard freeze is forecast for Monday morning, with temperatures in the upper teens to low 20s across much of western Montana, including the valleys.

Heading into fall, Glacier National Park typically closes the alpine section of Going-to-the-Sun Road for the season by the third Monday of October, which falls on Oct. 19 this year, in preparation for more frequent inclement weather. Depending on conditions, officials may close the section earlier. The road remains open at the West Entrance year-round.

More information on the forecast can be found on the National Weather Service website. Visitors can receive up-to-date alerts on road status by texting GNPROADS to 333111 or visiting the park’s website.

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