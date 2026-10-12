President Donald Trump to Appear in Kalispell Wednesday

President Donald Trump is coming to Kalispell Wednesday.

He is slated to appear at Majestic Valley Arena, according to the venue’s website. Doors for the Oct. 14 event open at 2:45 p.m., and the program begins at 4:45 p.m., with Trump scheduled to speak at 6:15 p.m., according to an advisory from the Republican National Committee. Attendees must RSVP, and can do so using this link.

The midterm rally is part of Trump’s swing through several Western states and aims to boost Aaron Flint, the Republican candidate running for Montana’s western congressional district. It will be Trump’s first visit to Kalispell, though he has campaigned elsewhere in Montana several times. His last appearance in the Treasure State was in 2024, when he stumped in Bozeman for then-U.S. Senate candidate Tim Sheehy.

Flint, a veteran and radio talk show host who was tapped this spring to replace U.S. Rep. Ryan Zinke, is in what appears to be a tight race against Democrat Sam Forstag, a smokejumper and union leader. The two are set to debate in Missoula Tuesday morning, the day before Trump’s rally in the Flathead.

Trump’s appearance in one of the state’s reddest corners is likely to galvanize the president’s Republican base. Giuseppe Caltabiano, the chairman of the Flathead County Republican Central Committee, said Kalispell hasn’t seen a visit from a sitting president during the 21st century.

“So, we’re honored,” Caltabiano said. “We’re thrilled. I would call to unity. We’re going to honor the office of the president. I know there are haters of President Trump and lovers of the president, but as the leader of one of the two major parties, I would call to unity in the name of the constitution and democracy.”

While the visit excites local Republicans, Montana State University political scientist Jessi Bennion previously told the Beacon that in the western district, it’s undecided voters who are likely to tip the scales toward either Flint or Forstag. Trump has historically enjoyed high favorability in Montana, but his trip comes as his national job approval rating has fallen amid the war with Iran and voters’ pocketbook woes.

Caltabiano, however, sees the visit as a net positive for local Republicans. He said it would raise excitement and awareness of the election and encourage county residents to vote.

“If President [Joe] Biden came, I’d be just as excited too. It’s the office of the president,” Caltabiano said. “We need to get over polarization. This is the president. No president has ever been liked by 100% of the population. In a time of polarization and rage and anger, I am against rage and anger and polarization. I don’t care what color you are. We should be able to respect each other and to reason with each other.”

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