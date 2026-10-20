Commissioners Delay Final Plat for ‘Territory 1889′ a Second Time

Flathead County Commissioners on Tuesday voted unanimously for the second time in the past month to table the final plat for the first phase of the luxury “Territory 1889 Golf & Lake Club,” which is slated to include 359 single-family homes on 1,700 acres in Lakeside.

Planning Director Erik Mack asked to delay the project until Nov. 10, telling commissioners staff had concerns that the developer had not met the required conditions.

“We still have some concerns with what has been submitted to our office and [we] don’t feel like they’ve met all of the conditions,” Mack said.

Commissioners Pam Holmquist, Randy Brodhel and Brad Abell approved the preliminary plat last year and tabled the final plat in September after Mack requested the delay to give his staff more time to review information related to the Lakeside County Water and Sewer District (LCWSD).

LCWSD last year applied for a water permit from the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation (DNRC), but the process stalled after a judge halted the application in June. The permit would divert 81 million gallons of groundwater a year to the development.

According to the staff report, the first phase of the project includes 79 residential lots and 11 open space lots, all of which the district would serve.

Proposed by Discovery Land Company, the development would also include restaurants, a clubhouse, a spa, fitness areas, offices, retail stores and other facilities, along with 864 acres of open space. The company operates clubs around the world, including Montana properties at Crazy Mountain Ranch in Shields Valley, Iron Horse Golf Club in Whitefish and the Yellowstone Club in Big Sky.

The project has drawn widespread opposition from conservationists and Lakeside residents who argue the club could cause a variety of negative impacts, including wildlife habitat loss, traffic congestion and water quality degradation. Proponents, however, argue Territory 1889 will bring jobs, increased school tax revenue and road upgrades.

A judge earlier this year granted an injunction against Flathead County prohibiting further construction of a 36-slip marina dock that would be included for Territory 1889 members because it did not comply with the Montana Lakeshore Protection Act. The marina is not part of the final plat application.

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