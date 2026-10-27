Allen, Falk Split on Taxes and School Funding in House District 10 Race

Voters in House District 10, which includes parts of downtown Kalispell, West Valley, Batavia and Kila, will choose between Democratic newcomer Catherine Allen and incumbent Republican Terry Falk on Nov. 3.

Falk, 65, is seeking his second term. A Kalispell resident for 47 years, he has spent much of his career in mortgage lending. He supports school choice, partisan judicial elections and a greater focus on natural resource industries. He was first elected in 2022 to represent House District 8.

Allen, 44, is a stay-at-home mom who grew up in Dillon and has lived in West Valley since 2018.

In the last two sessions, Falk introduced a bill to revise DUI laws and supported legislation on uninsured motorists. Both died in committee.

“I’ve tried to toughen up DUI laws so we can reduce the amount of repeat offenders,” Falk said. “We did make some progress last session. I have a strong interest in protecting people who are hit by uninsured motorists and have their lives dramatically changed.”

The 2025 Legislature passed a high-profile package of property tax reform bills. Falk said the changes shifted the tax burden disproportionately and that more work remains.

“I don’t think we’ve fixed property taxes,” Falk said. “It helped some people and I’m grateful for that, but it’s hurt a lot of people as we shift taxes to commercial businesses and vacant landowners.”

Allen called the tax reform package “a great start” and hopes lawmakers will keep building on it. Because second homeowners are seeing tax hikes, which has been a criticism of the new set of laws, she wold like to add a “heritage carveout” for inherited family cabins.

“If you have a family cabin that was passed down or a farm property, you need to pay less taxes on that,” Allen said.

But Allen opposes Gov. Greg Gianforte’s 4.7% flat income tax initiative, which he announced last month and says would strengthen the state’s economy. For tax year 2027, single filers earning less than $65,000 will already pay 4.7%, so a flat rate would affect only those above that threshold, who currently pay 5.4%.

“It’s a terrible idea that benefits only the wealthiest Montanans, which I am one of,” Allen said.

She would rather see income tax reform that cuts rates for low-income earners than one that cuts only high-income rates.

Falk, however, said a flat tax would increase state revenue, boost the economy and create jobs.

While Falk supports tax reform, he also wants to continue building on education legislation. In 2023, for example, he supported a bill that revised education laws to provide a definition of financial literacy along with House Bill 549, which authorized “community choice” charter schools.

“School choice is something I think is valuable for our citizens,” Falk said. “It gives more options and it’s better for society.”

Allen, whose two children attend West Valley schools, said the school funding formula is the most significant issue facing budgets. Districts rely on voters to pass levies, which has become difficult amid inflation and economic hardship.

“I have two kids in West Valley school and what excited me was trying to figure out a way to have the state fund the schools better,” Allen said. “I’ve talked for hours with superintendents from Kila and West Valley and they’re really hurting and the reason they’re hurting is the formula.”

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