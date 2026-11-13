Columbia Falls Academic Foundation Brings Back Wild and Scenic Film Festival

Columbia Falls Academic Foundation’s annual Wild and Scenic Film Festival fundraiser returns Saturday, and this year the event ends with a raffle for the first time. The winner will receive tickets to 2027’s Under the Big Sky music festival.

This year’s festival is slated for Nov. 14 from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Columbia Falls High School’s Little Theatre. Tickets costs $15 in advance or $20 at the door, and doors open at 6:30 p.m. The films focus on nature and the outdoors, ranging from “Unseen Peaks,” about a blind athlete named Addie who finds her place through outdoor recreation, to “Wild Hope: Bat Vax,” about scientists trying to pioneer a new strategy to prevent bats from contracting a deadly fungal disease.

“Throughout all the films, there’s generally a theme of hope and perseverance,” said Alice Wondrak-Biel, a foundation member whose daughter attended Columbia Falls schools.

The Columbia Falls School District is funded by local, state and federal dollars, and districts in the area and across the state have raised concerns about Montana’s school funding formula and the budgeting challenges it has created. Amid that environment, Wondrak-Biel emphasized the importance of the foundation’s mission, which is to provide students and teachers with money for extracurricular activities and other extras.

“It’s intended to be extra stuff, not stuff filling in the gaps in the district,” Wondrak-Biel said, adding the foundation hopes to remove financial barriers and make advanced opportunities available to students.

Last year, for example, part of the festival’s proceeds went toward an effort called “Play it Forward,” which aimed to buy new music equipment for Columbia Falls Junior High students, according to Wondrak-Biel. The foundation has also supported students’ trips to national speech and debate competitions and Montana Model United Nations, bought graphing calculators for classrooms and paid for critical science equipment, helping to kick-start a physics course at the high school.

The film festival, which the foundation has put on for several years, has historically been its largest fundraiser. This year, however, the foundation took part for the first time in the Whitefish Community Foundation’s Great Fish Challenge, raising more than $53,000.

“It’s going to propel us forward and allow us to do even more than we have in the past,” Wondrak-Biel said of the Great Fish fundraising outcome. “We’ve focused a lot over the past few years on trying to raise our own profile in the community.”

The festival remains important to the foundation, and Wondrak-Biel hopes it has become something the community relies on, too.

“It’s a good fundraiser for us, but I also feel like at this point, it’s become a community event — a way for the community to come together,” she said. “And not everybody who comes to the event, like, the foundation is not the reason [they] come. They come because the films are fantastic and they’re relevant to them, to the community.”

Tickets for the event can be purchased here.

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