Rocky Mountain Outfitter Gets Its Onscreen Close-Up in ‘Happy Place’

In 2022, when local climber Colton Born was hired at Rocky Mountain Outfitter (RMO), he became immersed in the specialty mountaineering shop’s culture, which validated his understanding of the store as a community fixture on Main Street in downtown Kalispell. Customers didn’t just come in to buy climbing shoes or Nordic skis; they came to collect beta on northwest Montana’s landscape and shoot the breeze with the helpful staff.

As a budding filmmaker, Born soon pitched the idea of a short documentary celebrating RMO’s 50-year history as a small business catering to dirtbag climbers and skiers across the Flathead Valley.

“Pretty much immediately upon working there, I had an idea for the project,” Born said. “The story was so obvious.”

Born’s friend and employer, shop owner Jandy Cox, shared stories from his early days at RMO, which he joined in 1989 after meeting its founder, Don Scharfe, at a climbing competition called the Koocanusa Crank at Stone Hill.

“There were so many shared stories and information he gave me about those early days,” Born said. “The story was just super apparent to me from the beginning.”

That story morphed into “Happy Place,” a 15-minute documentary premiering Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 7 p.m. at the Whitefish Performing Arts Center. The evening will also include a surprise film before the featured presentation, along with a panel featuring Cox and Scharfe and emceed by former RMO employee Sam Kavanagh, who has been shopping at the store since he was a teenager.

The film’s title nods to the lifestyle Cox and Scharfe lead, which revolves around their infectious passion for outdoor activities and the culture they’ve cultivated.

“It kind of comes back to the way of life that people like Don and Jandy are espousing,” Born said. “These are people who are not trying to make money. They’re not trying to make their business massive. They are just trying to make enough so they can live the life they want and help others do the same.”

Filming of an interview scene with Rocky Mountain Outfitter’s founder and original owner Don Scharfe for “Happy Place,” a documentary about the history of Kalispell’s long-time mom and pop mountaineering shop. Courtesy photo

“Happy Place” also tells the story of Cox and Scharfe’s relationship, which has evolved over their years working and recreating together.

Born first pitched the idea to Cox during a climbing excursion in Blackleaf Canyon on the Rocky Mountain Front. Cox was skeptical at the time.

“They were both like, ‘What the hell is this movie going to be about?’” Born said. “They didn’t get it. They understood why I liked it. But I don’t think they had any idea of how much a story like this could resonate with people. They’re both just normal humble dudes.”

The project officially got underway in 2023, with a conversation among Born, Cox and Scharfe over a beer at a local bar. While the film touches on a mom-and-pop shop making it in an industry that has gone corporate, it is centered on the people.

“I didn’t have a clear picture of what it entailed,” Cox said. “Once he started telling me the story and started actually filming it, it became quite a more significant project.”

Born applied for grant funding when shooting began last fall but was unsuccessful. The documentary ended up unfunded, but he recruited a small film crew that believed in the project.

Scenes from the filming of “Happy Place,” a documentary about the history of Kalispell’s long-time mom and pop mountaineering shop, Rocky Mountain Outfitter. Courtesy photo

Scenes from the filming of “Happy Place,” a documentary about the history of Kalispell’s long-time mom and pop mountaineering shop, Rocky Mountain Outfitter. Courtesy photo

Though Cox had gained some on-camera experience starring in RMO’s social media reels, he was struck by the amount of camera gear and the professionalism of the crew.

“There are so many cool stories with the shop,” Born said. “These are compelling characters. Don and Jandy rock — they are just awesome people. They are helpful, funny, easy to talk to and they are stoked … they are at the center of the project.”

Cox said he is honored that RMO’s story is being shared on the big screen. He has already seen the finished film but is excited to watch it with the community.

“It does kind of bring a tear to my eye,” Cox said.

“Happy Place” premieres at the Whitefish Performing Arts Center on Tuesday, Nov. 17. Doors open at 6:30. Tickets can be purchased online or at RMO.

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