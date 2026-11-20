For the second year in a row, it was the Glacier High Wolfpack coming out on top in Montana AA football Friday night.

Junior running back Trey Ramey rushed for 110 yards and three touchdowns as the top-seeded Wolfpack defeated the eastern AA No. 3-ranked Bozeman Gallatin Raptors 42-6, finishing its search for back-to-back state championships and running past a team it has previously bested in two years’ worth of semifinal contests. Friday night marked the Raptors’ first showing in a state championship after the team upset Billings West — the only team to hand the Wolfpack a defeat this season — last week to earn its spot in the title game.

Glacier High’s appearance in the chipper this year was its fourth time in the state championship game in as many years. The team’s win marks its third AA championship and makes the team the first to win back-to-back state championships since Missoula’s Sentinel High completed the feat in 2020-2021.

“I told the boys at the start of this game, I said, ‘I never take this for granted. I consider myself so, so honored and privileged to be your head coach, to get to spend time with you,’” said head coach Grady Bennett. “And so, I’m just overwhelmed with getting to hang out with these young men for so long; this group of seniors for four years, how unselfish they are.”

Bennett continued: “It’s just absolutely overwhelming the feeling of going back-to-back. You know, it’s so difficult to win a championship. I don’t know if people realize how hard it is, and to go back-to-back, it just doesn’t happen very often across the sports world, and so when kids accomplish it, or any team accomplishes it, it’s incredibly special. I’m so proud of them.”

The Wolfpack set the tone early, racking up 28 points in the game’s first half.

Sophomore running back Kyle West rushed the ball into the end zone less than five minutes into the first quarter. The Raptors attempted to answer, but a 36-yard field goal attempt was turned into another scoring opportunity for Glacier High as senior Matthew Ahner blocked the kick and ran it back for another score for the Wolfpack.

In second quarter, the team built on its early scores as Ramey carried the ball in for six off a handoff. Senior wide receiver Cooper Pelc, a University of Montana commit, also caught a 14-yard pass from quarterback Cash Keim for a score in the second quarter.

Keim, a junior, replaced Glacier High’s former QB Jackson Presley, who played a critical role for the Wolfpack in its 2025 championship win. Keim’s teammates and coach lauded his performance Friday.

“He played his best game on the biggest night,” Bennett said. “I’m so proud of him. He’s gotten better all year, but on the night where it mattered most, he played his best game. And, I mean, I told him all week, ‘make your decision, make your three-step read, and then let it rip. No questions, just let the ball rip.’ He did that tonight. Offensive line gave him great time, and he made great decisions and delivered the ball.”

Glacier Wolfpack quarterback Cash Keim (#9) sets up a hand off takes at the Class AA state championship against the Gallatin Raptors at Legends Stadium in Kalispell on Nov. 20, 2026. Glacier won 42-6. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Glacier Wolfpack wide receiver Cooper Pelc (#1) runs to the end zone for a touchdown at the Class AA state championship at Legends Stadium in Kalispell on Nov. 20, 2026. Glacier beat the Gallatin Raptors 42-6. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

The Raptors’ sole touchdown came in the final seconds before halftime as senior wide receiver Graysen Trenka caught a long pass on the one-yard line from the Raptors’ quarterback, sophomore Luke Vigen. The Raptors were able to finish the job with senior running back Tyson Scheel carrying the ball in off a handoff to bring the score to 28-6 going into halftime.

But the second half was all Wolfpack as Ramey scored two touchdowns — one during each quarter.

“I mean, it’s just what we did all year,” he said after the game. “And we just trust our stuff. I trust my o-line. It’s all credit to them. They’re so great up front and I just, I love all of them.”

Keim finished the game passing 12/18 for 160 yards, while Pelc led the team in receiving, catching three passes for 59 yards. Senior kicker Ty Sherrill also made all seven of his field goal attempts, kicking for a total of 317 yards.

Keim after the game pointed to the Wolfpack’s defense, who repeatedly stopped the Raptors in their tracks, as a critical part of the team’s dominant performance.

“We have so much depth, so it’s awesome,” Keim said of the offense. “But there’s six points for the Raptors. Our defense, they had our back. So, it goes both ways for sure.”

Junior Carter Knopik put up a strong performance on defense as he made three tackles, including a sack, for a total loss of 20 yards. Three players — senior defensive back Chase Sliter, senior linebacker Gage Buls and Pelc — also picked off Vigen, the Raptors’ quarterback, for a total gain of 26 yards.

The defense also gave up no points on kicks. In addition to Ahner’s blocked field goal, senior linebacker Eli Imperato blocked the Raptors’ extra point attempt in the second quarter.

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