When law enforcement responded to a disturbance call at a private residence on Lone Pine Trail in Eureka on the evening of Oct. 30, they were shot within minutes of arriving on the scene, according to Lincoln County prosecutors.

The suspect, Matthew Dye, 50, fled the scene in a pickup truck with his 7-year-old daughter, leaving Lincoln County Sheriff’s Deputy Ryan Terpsma dead. It was his 28th birthday. Eureka Police Officer David Steed was seriously wounded and, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office investigators later discovered, 46-year-old Merrisa Walker had also been shot and killed.

Dye fled southbound, and after a pursuit, Flathead County authorities apprehended him on Farm to Market Road following an exchange of gunfire.

Dye was booked in the Flathead County Detention Center and then made his initial appearance in Lincoln County Justice Court. He was transferred to the Missoula County Detention Center, which Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino said is part of protocol to prevent conflicts related to the deputy’s death.

Less than a week later, Dye died while in custody of the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 4 during transport to Providence St. Patrick Hospital following a medical emergency, according to Missoula County officials. His cause of death has not yet been confirmed. The Lake County Coroner’s Office is conducting the investigation because it had no involvement in the incident, according to Heino.

Lincoln County Sheriff Darren Short said Terpsma’s death was the first line-of-duty death at his agency that he can recall. A Montana Highway Patrol Trooper, Michael Ren, was killed in a high-speed chase in Lincoln County in 1978, and Libby Police Chief John Ferdinand Bockman was shot and killed by a railroad worker in 1924, but Short said he can’t recall any other fatalities.

“It’s really devastating for a small agency, or any agency in Montana,” Short said. “We don’t have a lot of line of duty deaths.”

Short said he traveled to Bellingham, Wash. for Terpsma’s funeral, and he also attended the memorial service of two Spokane County Sheriff’s Office deputies who were killed in the line of duty this month while responding to a domestic violence call.

“It has definitely affected everybody in our agency,” Short said. “The last two weeks have been a whirlwind of funeral plans and trying to cover shifts.”

Heino said he is not aware of any line-of-duty deaths at the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office in recent memory, but Terpsma’s death has still affected the tight-knit law enforcement community in northwest Montana. The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office helped pursue and apprehend Dye, and Terpsma began his career as a detention officer in the Flathead County jail, where he worked for two years.

“We are partners,” Heino said. “We are next door neighbors. We help them out and they help us out. This is one of those scenarios we were able to come together as two counties. We have both shared the loss. We have had multiple conversations about what we can do for our staff.”

To help staff cope, Heino and Short have been in touch about how best to support them. Lincoln County offers mental health resources through its Lincoln County Employee Assistance Program, and Flathead County has additional specialized resources, including chaplains with the Braveheart Ministry who support first responders.

“The other part of that is realizing anyone that suffers a loss is going to deal with it in different ways,” Heino said. “Sometimes that’s taking time off or seeking professional help.”

Law enforcement investigates a shooting at PJ’s Rentals apartments in Kalispell on Oct. 13, 2026. Multiple people were shot and one killed at the scene. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

The Eureka shooting came amid a run of fatal violence across northwest Montana since mid-October. On Oct. 13, a Eureka teenager died after a 21-year-old man allegedly shot him and two others at a Kalispell apartment complex. The day after the Eureka deaths, on Halloween, a 41-year-old man and a 63-year-old woman were fatally shot in a double homicide in Plains, in Sanders County.

Law enforcement has also used deadly force. On Nov. 10, a Flathead County Sheriff’s Office deputy shot a man who, according to officials, “presented a firearm” and did not comply with deputies’ commands in Columbia Falls while attempting to serve an arrest warrant.

Heino said the incidents appear isolated. He hasn’t noticed a common thread other than broad, ongoing issues like population growth and a lack of community resources.

“We can’t predict human behavior,” Heino said. “We’re preparing the best we can and there is a direct connection to a lot of things – there’s a larger population, a shortage of mental health services and the jail is at maximum capacity. What can we do to make things better to relieve some of this? I don’t think there is just one thing.”

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