The scores are in from the 2025-2026 school year for the Montana Aligned to Standards Through-Year Assessment (MAST), and for the second year in a row, Flathead County third through eighth graders topped statewide proficiency rates.

Across Montana, 45.6% of third through eighth grade students tested at or above proficiency in the English language arts (ELA) portion of MAST. In math, 40.54% of students in the state were at or above proficient.

In Flathead County, 52.54% of third through eighth graders tested at or above proficient in ELA, while 45.84% did so on the math portion.

School districts across the state saw the full implementation of MAST during the 2024-2025 school year. Montana has been one of the first states to adopt the system of testing, with several others looking to follow in its wake.

The MAST exams are administered online in bite-sized chunks at multiple points throughout the school year, rather than in a single testing period at the end. In theory, the approach offers a chance to assess how students are faring in their learning throughout the year and gives educators a chance to adjust their curriculum where students are struggling.

In practice, local educators say the test has come with challenges. Last year, several administrators told the Beacon they didn’t put much weight on MAST results and cited a slew of concerns about the test. Among them: challenges with administering the tests, teachers feeling squeezed to “teach to the test” and worries about student learning as a result, and a long lag time between taking the test and receiving results, rendering the exam ineffective as a tool to identify where students might need extra help in a timely manner.

But administrators also credited the Office of Public Instruction (OPI), saying the office has taken feedback from schools and is working to massage out kinks in the system.

In a press release about the results, OPI billed 2025-2026 as the first year Montana could compare MAST results year over year, and touted improvements from 2024-2025. In ELA, statewide proficiency rose from 43.1% to 45.6%. In math, it climbed from 36.9% to 40.5%. OPI promised to “continue to track the data to see that these gains hold.”

Several Flathead County schools did see jumps from the previous year, though educators cautioned that, with so much change in how the test is administered and a new system to navigate, comparing the two years’ scores isn’t an apples-to-apples situation.

“With anything, you have to give it a few years,” said Cheryl Peterson, principal of Creston School in the east valley. “The pilot year was challenging at best. You can’t really compare a pilot year to your first year. We’re not there yet. Our culture wants answers quickly and sometimes it takes time.”

In ELA, 14 of the county’s 19 school districts saw higher proficiency rates in ELA than the statewide results. One local school district, Pleasant Valley, had fewer than 10 students enrolled and did not have publicly available data from OPI.

Topping the list with 68.76% of its students testing at or above proficiency in ELA was West Glacier, a small K-6 district right outside Glacier National Park’s west gate. That outcome marks a jump of almost 19 percentage points from the 2024-2025 academic year, when the district had 50% of its students test at or above proficiency.

“That’s actually really exciting,” said Lindsay Kindred, a kindergarten teacher and member of the teacher lead team at West Glacier Elementary School.

Kindred suggested several factors likely helped the school see high marks in ELA. She pointed to a wealth of time dedicated to ELA in both the mornings and afternoons, along with the implementation of “What I Need” time, or “WIN,” into the school days there, allowing teachers a chance to give some focus to students who might need the extra help.

Shawn Fagnant, Kindred’s colleague who teaches fifth and sixth grade at the school, added that small class sizes and a close-knit school community likely contributed to the high level of proficiency at West Glacier.

Only one other area district saw more than 60% of its students testing at or above proficiency in ELA. The Bigfork School District had 61.43% of its third through eighth graders hit those marks. Like at West Glacier Elementary, the outcome at Bigfork marked a significant improvement from its scores last year, when the district saw 52.49% of its students test at or above proficiency in ELA.

Charles Appleby, the principal at Bigfork Middle School, attributed the school’s outcomes for 2025-2026 to the district’s push for literacy. He said the district has made several efforts to help students with their ELA learning, including a K-5 Walk to Reading program where children at every reading level are put into small groups with paraeducators, where they receive more individualized instruction and help.

On the instruction side, Appleby also heralded the work of the district’s testing coordinator and para trainer, who have ensured the approach to teaching students to read looks the same from one grade level to the next. He added the district’s internal benchmark testing has been critical for identifying what skills students are missing and helping educators fill in the holes.

Several other districts saw proficiency rates at or above 50% in ELA: Cayuse Prairie, Creston, Deer Park, Fair-Mont-Egan, Kalispell Public Schools, Kila School, Somers-Lakeside, Swan River, West Valley and Whitefish.

Four districts were below the statewide benchmark of 45.6% of students at or above proficiency. Those were the Columbia Falls School District (44.95%), Evergreen School District (38%), the Helena Flats School District (40.44%) and Marion School (23.53%).

Flathead County’s math MAST results saw 10 districts top statewide proficiency rates, while eight trailed the statewide results.

For a second year in a row, Cayuse Prairie School was one of the area’s top math performers. In 2024-2025, the district was one of only four in the county that saw more than 50% of its students at or above proficiency. In 2025-2026, the rural east valley district had 61.27% of its students test at or above proficient in math.

Superintendent Christy Bortz said she took pride in her school’s results.

“I mean, when I look at these tests, really, I just think that the information that I’m taking is I’m very proud of our students and very proud of the work that they’re putting forth and getting these great results on their MAST assessments,” Bortz said. “But really, it’s just one snapshot in time. It doesn’t give a whole picture of the learner.”

A handful of other districts in the county — Deer Park, Fair-Mont-Egan, Kila and Whitefish — had more than 50% of their students test at or above proficient in math.

Some districts also saw large jumps in their math scores from one year to the next.

The school with the largest jump, Creston School, saw an improvement of nearly 17 percentage points from the 2024-2025 school year, when 32% of its students tested at or above proficient. This year, 48.78% of third through eighth graders there were proficient in math.

“My teachers are artists,” said Peterson, the Creston School principal.

Peterson attributed her school’s jump in scores to her staff. Her teachers, rather than focusing on trying to “teach to the test,” instead homed in on the standards students needed to learn, and designed lessons to help the children in their classrooms meet them.

She added being a small school comes with perks, including an ability to offer flexibility for students who may test faster or slower than others, and small class sizes that allow teachers to be more hands-on.

“Our kids get a lot of extra encouragement, extra opportunities to thrive, to learn the way they learn best,” Peterson said. “They have opportunities to do their own function of learning.”

Even as some districts saw gains, Flathead County school districts’ math scores largely fell below their ELA scores. Those outcomes mirror the state’s, where students performed better in ELA than in math.

A slew of local districts saw roughly a third or fewer of their students test at or above proficient in math: Marion School (25.49%), Olney-Bissell (33.33%), Smith Valley (28.95%), Swan River (23.96%) and West Glacier (25%).

At West Glacier, the school with the highest level of proficiency in the county in ELA, teachers Fagnant and Kindred said math can be trickier. Students may struggle with basic math facts, Kindred said. If they’re missing one building block, it’s much easier for the tower to topple. Fagnant added the math tests’ format can also be tricky to navigate — inputting fractions, for instance, isn’t easy for students.

A math textbook in Ms. Carolyn Wieringa’s fifth and sixth grade class at West Glacier Elementary on May 27, 2026. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Still, as the school looks at its scores, Kindred said she was glad for the flexibility being in a small school offers. It means teachers can get creative in their efforts to help students improve on their math prowess.

And in looking at a lower level of proficiency in math, Fagnant also emphasized the importance of recognizing students as a whole person, rather than simply judging their classroom success based on a test.

“As a teacher, we look to see the growth of the student,” he said. “Where did they come in at? How much did they gain when they were with us?”

Some students, he said, may come into the classroom grade levels below where they should be. Their gains may not make them reach proficiency; but it doesn’t mean they aren’t gains, Fagnant said.

Marion School, another rural district with a low level of proficiency in math, did see a vast jump in its math scores from 2024-2025. That year, only 13.98% of its students tested at or above proficiency. In 2025-2026, 25.49% of students hit those levels. Still, the district’s proficiency levels in both math and ELA fell near the bottom of school districts in the county.

“Our test scores are not the greatest this year and haven’t been the greatest for the last three years,” said Becky Schrade, the school’s principal. “We are on assistance with OPI, so they’re working with us to help raise our scores. Our whole staff is really working together trying to do what’s best for these kids, trying to get them the help that they need. We’re working in small groups; we’re working in large groups. We need to constantly try to help them out.”

But Schrade also said the results don’t match what the district sees from its internal benchmark testing. It uses a program known as Measures of Academic Progress (MAP) to test internally, another testing program that measures student achievement and growth over time. Schrade shared figures with the Beacon showing 63.9% of Marion School’s students tested above the 40th national percentile in ELA MAP testing, while 65.7% did the same in math.

Her school has struggled with MAST over the past two years. The small, rural school has seen difficulties with its Wi-Fi, which Schrade said creates frustrations for students as they take the test. Administering it takes much longer than advertised: tests that are supposed to be 15 minutes long often take roughly an hour to complete, Schrade said. And she said the MAST test’s content doesn’t line up exactly with what students are learning in the classroom, another factor Schrade said could contribute to her school’s scores.

Like many administrators, Schrade said a more-full picture of student achievement is found by taking a combination of MAST test scores, internal testing and classroom assessments, rather than treating MAST testing as gospel.

“We’d just like to look at it as a little picture, rather than a big picture,” Schrade said.

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