A string of votes and last-minute amendments from the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission has sparked backlash from conservation groups. The groups are calling for reform, saying the commission continues to shut out the public and vote for harsh regulations on predators.

The accusations stem from a special meeting held by the commission Sept. 24 to respond to two citizen petitions within the 60-day time limit required under the Montana Administrative Procedure Act. The commission rejected both petitions, which would have tightened regulations for sportsmen by creating a mandatory 24-hour trap check and requiring hunters to carry bear spray.

On Oct. 26, Gallatin Wildlife Association and Footloose Montana, the petitioners behind the 24-hour trap check, released an analysis of the Sept. 24 meeting. Mike Bader, who signed the bear spray petition, put the report together.

“The process and procedure leading up to the meeting and at the meeting itself were beset with problems and departures from the established procedure,” Bader wrote. “It was apparent that some Commissioners had not read the Petitions. Pre-decisional bias was apparent in the willingness to vote before public comment had taken place. The makeup of the Commission, which is skewed towards outfitting and ranching interests, appears to be a source of pre-decisional bias.”

The report outlined a series of administrative errors by the commission, including listing Trap Free Montana as a petitioner instead of Footloose Montana, printing the wrong meeting date on the agenda and a broken registration link for commenting at the meeting. Petitioners also were not told ahead of time they would get a 10-minute presentation before the commission and public.

“We were not contacted before the meeting. We were not given any information about how we would be able, or if we would be able, to present at this meeting,” Anja Heister, executive director of Footloose Montana, told the Beacon. Believing she would have only the two minutes typically allotted to public commenters she was unprepared when commission Chair Lesley Robinson called on her to present. Other petitioners had the same experience, Heister said.

She also criticized Robinson for entertaining a motion from Commissioner Jeff Burrows to reject the 24-hour trap check before petitioners had a chance to speak. That, she said, showed commissioners had decided how they would vote before the meeting. Burrows withdrew the motion when Robinson recognized the procedural error, but he moved again to reject the petition after Heister and Clint Nagel, president of Gallatin Wildlife Association, spoke.

“And on the other hand, what good did it do anyway, right?” Heister said. “So they would have gone through the motions and they would have given us more time, which they did, just to reject the petition anyway.”

“It’s all a charade,” Heister added.

A wolf print along the bank of the Middle Fork Flathead River. Beacon file photo

The report also flagged concerns about the meeting’s third agenda item, an initiative to draft a predator management policy sponsored by Commissioner Ian Wargo. The agenda lacked details on the proposal, the report said, and more information wasn’t posted until Sept. 17, one day before public comment closed. Public comment at the meeting reflected those concerns, with some speakers arguing that the proposal was too vague and that the term “predator management” signaled a desire for more liberal harvest.

The commission pushed back at the meeting. “Management doesn’t mean more killing,” Robinson said.

Burrows expressed frustration at accusations that the public was being cut out. “I guess I’d ask what do you want,” he said. “Do you want to be involved early and often in the process and develop a policy from the ground floor or would you like us to develop a policy that’s got the detail already in it and have public comments on it?”

For Heister, the predator management policy and the Sept. 24 meeting underscored a broader problem: last-minute amendments that don’t give the public enough time to respond, and a commission that works in favor of harsher regulation toward predators.

“The constant flow of last-minute amendments, mainly coming from Ian Wargo, is just nauseating,” Heister said.

“We’re in a situation where the timelines are difficult,” Wargo told the Beacon, speaking about amendments introduced close to meeting dates. “It’s not nefarious.”

Wargo, who represents Region 1, has become a focal point of the criticism. During the Aug. 19 vote on wolf hunting regulations, he offered an on-the-floor amendment creating a region-based system that raised the overall wolf harvest quota by 50 wolves above the recommendation from the state Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP). Ahead of the Oct. 14 meeting to vote on fishing regulations, Wargo proposed four amendments, for Flathead Lake, Flathead River, Hungry Horse Reservoir, and Little Bitterroot Lake.

Wargo said he didn’t know he would be presenting the predator management policy at the Sept. 24 meeting until the agenda went live. The additional information sheet, he said, was an attempt to clarify how he imagined the policy could work. Though his name was on the proposal, he said it was a broader response from the commission, which wanted a holistic approach and a more intentional framework to guide predator regulations.

Montana, Fish, Wildlife and Parks in Helena on Jan. 15, 2025. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

He wasn’t surprised by the pushback, he said, because predator management is always a contentious topic. Still, he was frustrated by accusations that the commission was intentionally keeping the public in the dark by pushing through late changes.

He pointed to the agenda for the upcoming Dec. 4 meeting, which includes an informational session on the commission’s process for setting biennial regulations. That was an example of the system working, he said, with the department responding to concerns from the public.

The commission has faced public criticism before. In October 2023, it settled with the conservation group Wolves of the Rockies over a right-to-know violation. The group had alleged commissioners were privately discussing agenda items with interested parties, and the settlement requires commissioners to disclose at meetings which stakeholders they spoke with beforehand.

In December 2024, sportsmen criticized the timing of an on-the-floor amendment from Burrows that rescinded the black bear hunting quota for the spring season. Ahead of the December 2025 meeting, sportsmen again criticized the commission over nine amendments to hunting regulations added to the agenda days before.

“Over the past four years, the Commission has revised its public participation procedures in response to concerns about notice and opportunities for comment,” Jesse May, commission liaison, wrote in a statement to the Beacon. “The Commission believes its current procedures satisfy and exceed applicable constitutional and statutory requirements. No further changes are being contemplated at this time.”

Meetings give the commission an opportunity to hear and respond in real time to public comment, May said, and members were within their right to consider on-the-floor amendments.

“If we receive a comment that strikes us during the meeting, we should be able to act on that,” Wargo said. “And that is the public process playing out as it should, because your voice does matter.”

Attendees of a public-engagement meeting on wolf management at the Red Lion in Kalispell on Jan. 30, 2019. Beacon file photo

Now conservation groups are calling for reform, and the Oct. 26 report lays out a series of demands. Short-term changes include prohibiting new motions, amendments and agenda items within 20 days of a meeting and requiring written public comment periods of at least 25 days.

Longer term, the groups want to change the commission’s composition. They would require at least two members to have a degree in wildlife or fisheries biology. Currently, all commissioners are required to be “informed or interested and experienced in the subject of fish, wildlife, and recreation and the requirements for the conservation and protection of fish, wildlife, and recreational resources,” according to statute, and one member is required to have a background in managing livestock.

They also call for alternating term limits so no one governor could appoint all members, and for members to take a course on the administrative procedure act and meeting procedures.

Heister called the commission an outdated system in need of change. “It’s a wildlife management system that was developed in the 1900s, in the last century, and they’re still doing the same thing.” She pointed to states such as California, Colorado and New Mexico as examples for how the commission could be updated and adjusted to scientific and societal changes.

“That is what we want here in Montana,” Heister said.

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