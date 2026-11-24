Whitefish planning commissioners on Nov. 19 approved a rule requiring some downtown buildings to set their upper floors back 20 feet once they exceed a 35-foot height standard, a move meant to blunt the effect of a new state law allowing 60-foot buildings that took effect Oct. 1.

The zoning change establishes bulk and scale mitigation standards in Whitefish’s downtown core, which is identified in zoning code as the WB-3 General Business District. It requires some downtown buildings that are more than 35 feet in height to abide by a 20-foot stepback. This means certain buildings will require a tiered design, or inward recess of its upper floors, once they pass 35 feet.

Per zoning changes the city adopted in spring 2026, buildings up to 60 feet are allowed only if they are apartments or condos for long-term residents, or serve a mixed-use with commercial space on the ground floor and long-term residential multifamily on all floors above it. Buildings that include short-term rentals or commercial use above the ground floor are limited to 45 feet in the WB-3 zone and 35 feet elsewhere.

The commission’s action last week restores a development standard Whitefish had for more than 40 years before it was dropped in this spring’s overhaul.

“For the last 44 years, since 1982, we had bulk and scale standards in place for any buildings that exceeded 35 feet, where we had a requirement that that building have a stepback after 35 feet or two stories,” Planning Director Dave Taylor told commissioners at their Nov. 19 meeting. Much of the development that’s occurred downtown over the past decade or more has included a stepback feature, Taylor said, “where it goes up to 35 feet and two stories and then steps back for either a third story or sometimes some kind of rooftop space.”

The 20-foot stepback requirement was nixed earlier this year as the city quickly worked through zoning and subdivision regulation changes to comply with the Montana Land Use Planning Act (MLUPA), which carried a May deadline, as well as a recent state law that prohibited height restrictions less than 60 feet on buildings that are located in downtown commercial, heavy commercial or industrial zones.

“We had to fast track all of our zoning changes back last spring,” Taylor said. “We did a comprehensive change to all our subdivision ordinances and our zoning ordinances and because of the timing and how quickly we had to do that, we had a lot of questions about how to implement the 60-foot building height.

“Could we still keep stepbacks in there or other ways to mitigate the bulk and scale of that? So we basically eliminated those standards out of that, and we instituted an allowance for a 60-foot building height.”

While the city council originally voiced an appetite for pushing back against the state law allowing 60-foot buildings in the downtown, it ultimately decided against going head-to-head with Helena.

Instead, the city council approved a “scenic resources” section for several chapters of its recently adopted growth policy — Vision Whitefish 2045, which was adopted in April — and instructed city staff to explore ways the city could limit the impact should a developer decide to pursue a 60-foot building downtown.

The scenic resources section assessed the community’s characteristics based on the landscape that surrounds it — most notably, Big Mountain — and guides future development so that it doesn’t negatively impact those resources within the community. The scenic resources assessment approved by the city council carves out special protection for Central and Spokane Avenues, which run through the downtown core.

City staff on Nov. 19 proposed tailoring the 20-foot stepback requirement for buildings in the downtown that fall within the viewshed approved by city council, which is defined as Central and Spokane Avenues between Railway Street and East 4th Street. Taylor said it would likely be the most “legally defensible” should someone try to challenge the city’s compliance with the law.

“We went through the process of creating the whole section of the growth policy that discusses the scenic resources and that analysis so that we could have a basis in our growth policy for these types of things,” Taylor said.

Ahead of the commission’s vote on the stepback requirement, Chair Whitney Beckham suggested expanding the area to include the “Old Town Central District,” which enlarges the footprint to encompass Baker Avenue as well.

“We do have a larger downtown area to protect, and the idea that we would have a wall straight up on any of those streets, I don’t like it,” Beckham said. “I think that if we could protect a little larger area with this, it would be nice.”

Commissioners Mike Hein and Marti Brandt pushed back against expanding the requirement area, with Hein saying he’s supportive of the original viewshed that was determined after a lot of “back and forth” by both the commission and city council.

“I believe that [the consulting firm] recommended just sticking with Central Avenue as being the most legally defensible, and then we kind of tweaked it and said, ‘OK, well, maybe also Spokane,’ and then now we’re expanding it even further,” Brandt said. “If initially the thought was only Central and that is really the most defensible, it seems like at that point the logic, again, every expansion is going to make it more problematic, and it seems like that same logic would still apply here.”

The amendment to expand the 20-foot stepback passed 4-3, with Beckham, Commissioners Phil Boland and Scott Wurster, and City Councilor Rebecca Norton voting in favor. Commissioners approved the text amendment 6-1, with Mallory Phillips voting against both measures.

The requirement is now set to go to the city council for final approval at their next meeting on Dec. 7.

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