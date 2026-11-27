Ahead of the 2027 Legislature, Kalispell city councilors are updating the list of policy priorities the municipal government will back during the upcoming session.

The council typically develops a set of priorities to create a “unified platform for addressing items that come before the session,” City Manager Jarod Nygren said during Monday’s work session. The city does not have a lobbyist, so it relies heavily on the Montana League of Cities and Towns to advocate for it in Helena when staff or councilors cannot attend.

“The league is working on their own priorities but a majority of them align with ours,” Nygren said.

For the 2025 session, Kalispell councilors supported local control measures, including a local option sales tax, Tax Increment Financing (TIF) districts and special district legislation. The city also prioritized legislation to help offset the economic impacts of stricter environmental quality regulations, public infrastructure assistance, public resource management and expanded options for delivering municipal services. Affordable housing, mental and behavioral health and child care also made the council’s list.

City staff has represented those priorities in Helena before. During the last session, then-City Manager Doug Russell testified against a bill that would limit mill levies to a maximum of 10 years without voter reapproval. He said the bill’s language treated Kalispell’s public safety levy as permanent.

“I do think generally the Legislature would rather see council members than staff,” Nygren said. “In the past council didn’t have the time to do that, but I think it would help our cause.”

Councilor Kyle Waterman proposed separating mental health from behavioral health on the list. The city has Oxytocin and other outpatient clinics that treat substance use disorders, he said, but it could use more support for people experiencing mental health crises.

“I believe mental health is what we’re lacking on,” Waterman said.

Also on the theme of local control, Councilor Dustin Leftridge suggested adding two items: protecting municipalities’ ability to regulate large-scale data centers and reforming liquor licensing. He said the state law leaves cities’ authority to regulate data centers ambiguous at best. On liquor licenses, as well as the state’s quota system keeping them in high demand, Leftridge said the cost of multimillion-dollar liquor licenses is a barrier for people who want to open a downtown Kalispell business. Councilors largely agreed both issues were important.

“What we’re advocating here is local control,” Leftridge said. “Being able to retain local control and not have a top-down mandate is incredibly important.”

Mayor Ryan Hunter recommended adding the word “sustainable” to the city’s public resource management priority, which also received support from councilors. Councilor Sid Daoud proposed reforming dairy and meat regulations to allow more local control, but councilors didn’t support it, citing its complexity and the fact that it falls outside the city’s purview.

Some councilors said they were concerned about prioritizing a local option sales tax. City staff clarified that the city has advocated for years to put the question of a local tax to Kalispell voters.

“We’re asking to put it to our voters,” Councilor Kari Gabriel said. “Our voters may say, ‘heck no, we don’t want that,’ but let them decide if we want to tax certain things people are coming into our town and using. I really think it would help us tremendously to know where our voters are.”

All councilors agreed on sending someone to the Legislature to explain how Kalispell businesses and residents have been uniquely affected by the property tax bills passed in 2025.

“Being able to go to the Legislature and say, ‘this is how we are going to be uniquely affected’ — we absolutely need to provide that perspective,” Leftridge said.

Nygren said he will revise the priority list based on the council’s discussion and bring it back for approval as a meeting agenda item in December.

“It’ll be here before we know it,” Nygren said. “Certainly from my perspective as much help as staff can get going into the session … that’ll be appreciated.”

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