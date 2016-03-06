Zinke Announces Re-election Bid; Says He Will Defend Values

Juneau, who is the state's superintendent of public instruction, filed candidacy papers on Thursday

By ASSOCIATED PRESS // // AP Story, Latest Headlines, News & Features

Related Stories:

HELENA — U.S. Rep. Ryan Zinke has announced his bid for a second term, setting the stage for an election battle with Democrat Denise Juneau.

Zinke’s announcement came at a Republican dinner Saturday in Helena.

Juneau, who is the state’s superintendent of public instruction, filed candidacy papers on Thursday for the state’s only congressional seat. Juneau would be the first Native American and only second woman to represent Montana in Congress.

In an interview before his announcement, Zinke said he would continue to be a voice “in a Washington that does not understand Montana values.”

“It’s a battle over who controls our water, who controls our coal, who controls our future,” the Republican said.

As of Dec. 31, Zinke had $744,000 left in his war chest, while Juneau had about $240,000.

 

  • Doubting Thomas

    Why would anyone vote for either one? A man who engaged in an immoral war and a woman who hails from a deficient corrupt hunter gatherer culture.

    • Richard Jones

      Surprised it took this long for one of our local white supremacists to show up, were you and fourison at the local klan meeting?

      • Doubting Thomas

        You do realize that culture and race are different. You do also realize race
        Is a societal
        Construct. The US has gone through more than a dozen made up
        Designations for what race
        Means in the US. I am pointing out that the pre-Colombian cultures in the US are simply not compatible with modern day America. They don’t work for anything larger than a the family/tribal groups they formed. Zinke is also incompatible because he subscribes to two destructive cultures: military and American Proto-Christian Protestanstism.

        Why do you believe in the scientifically unsound concept of race?

        • Reid
          • Doubting Thomas

            I prefer to call it culturalism because adding on the racism portion doesn’t add value to the label while adding stigma. If you can’t judge a culture (a collection of beliefs and behaviours), what can you judge?

            Although it matters little now after the election, but we could go down the list of behaviours of each candidate that are in line with the label affixed.

  • badger

    He will never defend my values.

More From The Beacon