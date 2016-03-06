Zinke Announces Re-election Bid; Says He Will Defend Values

U.S. Rep. Ryan Zinke holds a town hall meeting at FVCC in Kalispell on April 2, 2015. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

HELENA — U.S. Rep. Ryan Zinke has announced his bid for a second term, setting the stage for an election battle with Democrat Denise Juneau.

Zinke’s announcement came at a Republican dinner Saturday in Helena.

Juneau, who is the state’s superintendent of public instruction, filed candidacy papers on Thursday for the state’s only congressional seat. Juneau would be the first Native American and only second woman to represent Montana in Congress.

In an interview before his announcement, Zinke said he would continue to be a voice “in a Washington that does not understand Montana values.”

“It’s a battle over who controls our water, who controls our coal, who controls our future,” the Republican said.

As of Dec. 31, Zinke had $744,000 left in his war chest, while Juneau had about $240,000.