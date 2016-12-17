American Heritage Belongs to All People Who Live Here

Richard Spencer’s true intent comes straight from his own mouth, not “the media”

By Antonia Malchik // // Letter, Opinion

My father grew up in the Soviet Union. My own grandfather was also faced with a choice between betraying his beliefs, and being executed during Stalin’s purges. Like Nina Spencer’s grandfather, he refused to compromise his beliefs.

Millions of people died in Stalin’s purges; no survivor or descendant gets a monopoly on interpreting what that means.

Richard Spencer’s true intent comes straight from his own mouth, not “the media.” “America, at the end of the day, belongs to white men,” he said at a recent speech at Texas A&M University. “An African-American could never be part of my family,” he told the BBC in September.

There is nothing wrong with being proud of your heritage. What creates hatemongering and bigotry is telling anyone who doesn’t share your heritage they have to leave, which is exactly what Spencer is saying: “What I would ultimately want,” he told NPR, is “a safe space effectively for Europeans. … It would be a place for white Americans.”

All of my ancestors had pale skin color. They came from Germany, France, Scotland and Russia. They did not share a “white heritage.” There is no such thing. What we do have is an American heritage, one that belongs to all people who live here. Black people have been in America almost exactly as long as pale-skinned people have, centuries before “Europe” even existed as an idea.

But hatemongering and bigotry cannot be solved by treating the Spencers the way that they would like to treat people of color. Nobody should be making Nina Spencer feel unsafe in the town she chooses to call home and raise her daughter in. The Spencers have a right to hold their beliefs, to express them, and to live, peacefully, wherever they choose.

So does everybody else, no matter what their skin color or cultural heritage.

Antonia Malchik
Whitefish

  • barry goldwater

    Yeah this guy is just a useful idiot to divide and conquer. He’s also being used to blur the lines of economic nationalism as racist, which it most certainly is not. I don’t think we have to worry that some goat will turn us all into hateful bigots.

  • Christopher Cunningham

    Good letter, Antonia. I believe along similar lines Martin Luther King, Jr. once said that, “Returning violence for violence multiplies violence, adding deeper darkness to a night already devoid of stars. Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that.” Instead of trying to rid the community of Richard Spencer or his relatives, his critics should lead by setting a good example for others to then emulate for the benefit of all.

  • Annbelle Lee

    If the “Love Lives Here” drama queens had not been using Richard Spencer as a way to fearmonger, the nation and indeed most of the population of Whitefish would never have even known he resides here. The blame for any bad publicity on the city of Whitefish lies solely in the hands of Love Lives Here, its founder Ina Albert and the members of that organization. The backlash experienced by those attacking Sherry Spencer and trying to bully her into selling her building is the result of their twisted moral exhibitionism and misguided virtue signaling.

    • Anonymous9

      Really? Then how do you explain his promoting of it well before that? Saying you came here to live peacefully and removed from his ideology while spouting it from the soapbox where he’s constantly seeking attention seems like its contradictory to me.

  • Annbelle Lee

    Since the other comments sections on this topic have been closed I wouls like to post a link here to a response written by Sherry Spencer documenting the threats and extortion conducted by Tanya Gersh and Love Lives Here. Read in her own words how Tanya threatens and tries to force Sherry Spencer into selling her building.

    https://medium.com/@recnepss/does-love-really-live-here-fff159563ba3#.ojsgggkqq

    • donho1116

      You still herding goats?

      • Annbelle Lee

        Yes but I cant sell you any more nannies when you keep sexually abusing them.

    • Ake_Odinsson

      Check out the majority of the comments after Sherry Spencers post. Most normal people understand that this is an extortion scheme and economic blackmail…SELL YOUR BUSINESS GOYIM OR WE WILL CRY. Next step is to tell the media that Jews were turned into lampshades inside the building and that tere was a Jew soapmaking operation in the basement.

      And on that note lets be very clear who the criminals are here…ITS THE JEWS.

      • Anonymous9

        I’m assuming you have done a professional genetics origin test? It doesn’t really matter to most of us but there are literally millions of us who by all appearances look completely European, myself included, that in fact have many. So do you go by Jewish as a religious practice or bloodline?

      • Rhett the Butler

        Aren’t Jews Caucasians? I thought you liked white people.

  • Doubting Thomas

    The quote you put up for Spencer is not offensive. Wanting a safe place for white europeans is not in and of itself negative.

    • donho1116

      You are offensive dude!

      • Doubting Thomas

        Why? You don’t think people should be allowed to associate freely? I am multi racial and I respect his right to believe in the separation of races

  • Perrico de los Palotes

    Love Lives Here is a hate group!

    • Ake_Odinsson

      Love Lives Here is a Jewish terrorist organization conducting in economic blackmail, fear mongering and financial extortion to accomplish their tribal goal of white genocide.

      • Rhett the Butler

        Find a safe place and make some friendship bracelets from safety pins.

        You seem verklempt.

  • Perrico de los Palotes

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yYT7KhyV15c
    Excellent new video from Red Ice.

  • Rhett the Butler

    Somebody got their widdle fee fees hurt

    https://twitter.com/SteveDaines/status/810633185264537601

  • Ake_Odinsson

    I’m proud of my African heritage!”, said the Black man.
    “I’m proud of my Asian heritage!”, said the Korean woman.
    “I’m proud of my White heritage!”, said the RACIST.

    • Not Me!

      Umm. No. It is other stuff you have posted that indicates you are a racist.

  • Caddisfly

    Many people are part Jewish and none of you racists would be able to tell by looking at them. I think that is why you all hide under the names you do, you cannot go around in public pushing the hatred you do, as a person of Jewish descent might be there and you would not know. Yeah they are not like Blacks, Hispanics or Asians where you can tell by looking at them. So you hide in the shadows and slink out just far enough to post your hatred on sites that you can remain anonymous on, I guess you must realize that your views are far from being mainstream and are in reality repulsive to decent people.

  • Vanguard

    Quote “They did not share a “white heritage.” There is no such thing.” Um…..I think there are some Swedes, Germans, Danes, and most Scandinavians that would disagree with you. You should be proud of your grandfather for standing up to the Jews in Russia under Stalin. I commend him for his fortitude.

    • Rhett the Butler

      But what about southern Europeans? The Greeks, Italians, Spaniards, etc? Don’t they count as white too?

  • Perrico de los Palotes
    • Not Me!

      White man be wary of the devil.

  • yabbadabbado

    I don’t think we’ll be going back. Better get used a to a nice beige or mocha bend. The blood’s all the same anyway.

  • Rhett the Butler

    Didn’t T Rump say that that very establishment was to blame and that he was going to fix it?

    https://twitter.com/FoxNews/status/811377530217361408

    Of course he also excoriated Goldman Sachs before he had 3 or 4 of them in his inner circle. He also said he was gonna drain the swamp of the elite, then he nominated people higher up the financial elite food chain.

