Great Falls Woman Pleads Guilty to Sexually Assaulting Teen

GREAT FALLS — A Great Falls woman accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy has pleaded guilty.

The Great Falls Tribune reports that 41-year-old Kathi Linn Pederson on Wednesday pleaded guilty to one amended criminal count of sexual assault (attempt), a felony.

Pederson had been charged with eight counts, including sexual abuse of children; evidence tampering; and three counts of unlawful transactions with children.

According to court documents, Pederson sent sexually explicit messages to the victim repeatedly, and some of the messages were received by a Homeland Security Agent posing as the teen after the messages were reported to law enforcement.

According to the plea agreement, prosecutors will recommend a sentence of 10 years with the Montana Department of Corrections with all time suspended.