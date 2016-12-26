1:01 a.m. A Kalispell woman called to report that her brother was “extremely wasted.”

1:17 a.m. A woman on Harmony Court in Kalispell was on her front porch screaming about the devil.

4:44 a.m. A Kalispell resident reported that a man on Stillwater Road almost drove into some mailboxes. After stopping the vehicle, the man got out and started rummaging through the boxes. Upon further investigation, it turned out to be the paperboy.

8:06 a.m. A truck pulled into a Kalispell driveway and then pulled out. A neighbor thought that was pretty weird.

8:10 a.m. A Kalispell woman called police because there was someone sneaking into her barn. She said the would-be robber was driving a black truck. Upon further investigation, it turned out to be one of her employees driving a new truck.

1:52 p.m. A West Glacier man reported that his neighbors keep blowing their snow into his yard.

1:53 p.m. A Bigfork girl was trying to call her mom but instead called 911. The girl started to cry, and when the dispatcher asked if everything was OK, the girl said she was just sad that she called 911.

2:38 p.m. A Whitefish resident also misdialed 911. When the dispatcher asked what the emergency was, the resident said, “Sorry, I didn’t mean to call you,” and promptly hung up.

3:10 p.m. An elderly woman was driving in the wrong lane through Kalispell.

3:20 p.m. A Marion resident said Cabela’s called saying he maxed out his Cabela’s credit card. The only problem is he doesn’t have a credit card.

6:05 p.m. Some out-of-town visitors were snowmobiling near Whitefish when they got separated and lost. The caller said he had no idea where he was or where his girlfriend was. Sheriff’s deputies quickly located the pair and led them home to safety.