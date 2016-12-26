Helena Man Dies of Carbon Monoxide Poisoning

HELENA — A 28-year-old Helena man has died and five other people were sickened after being exposed to high levels of carbon monoxide in a Helena residence.

Lewis and Clark County Coroner Bryan Backeberg tells the Independent Record that Kevin Faultleroy died Saturday morning. Five other adult family members were taken to the hospital, but were expected to make a full recovery.

Capt. Vince Williams with the Helena Fire Department says someone in the home called 911 at about 8:20 a.m. Saturday.

Williams says the cause of the high level of carbon monoxide is under investigation.