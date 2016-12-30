Groups File Lawsuit over Bitterroot Forest Recreation Plan

MISSOULA — A number of multiple-use recreation groups have filed a lawsuit in hopes of forcing the Bitterroot National Forest to redraw its travel plan.

The Missoulian reports that in a complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Missoula, seven groups argue Bitterroot Forest officials ignored key public input and violated existing statutes and policies in developing the plan that establishes where motorized travel is allowed.

That plan was signed in May after more than nine years of development considering 13,400 comments. It shut off thousands of acres to snowmobilers, ATV riders and mountain bikers.

The groups that filed suit include the Bitterroot Ridge Runners Snowmobile Club, Ravalli County Off-Road User Association, Bitterroot Backcountry Cyclists, Montana Trail Vehicle Riders Association, Montana Snowmobile Association, Citizens for Balanced Use and Backcountry Sled Patriots.