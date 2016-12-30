Political Practices Commissioner to Remain in Office for Now

HELENA — Montana’s commissioner of political practices will remain in office until a state judge rules on a lawsuit seeking to keep Commissioner Jonathan Motl in office for a full six-year term.

District Judge Kathy Seeley approved an agreement Wednesday allowing Motl to disregard the Jan. 1 termination date of his term set by Gov. Steve Bullock when he appointed Motl in 2013.

Motl will remain in his position until the judge makes a decision on the case or dissolves the agreement.

Commissioners are appointed to six-year terms, subject to Senate approval. Jan. 1 marks six years since the last confirmed commissioner left office.

The lawsuit seeks to clarify whether Motl is serving the remainder of the term of the next commissioner, who was not confirmed, or if Motl’s appointment and confirmation created a new six-year term.